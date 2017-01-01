Lofty projection sets Dolphins RB Ajayi at 1,900 total yards in 2017
A lofty goal of 1,900 yards could be possible for Ajayi, who finished with 1,295 on the ground despite playing sparingly in Weeks 1-4.
1 hour ago
- Dolphins’ beat writer James Walker projected Jay Ajayi to have 1,900 total yards in 2017 after breaking out for 1,423 total yards last season. Ajayi got off to a slow start in 2016 by missing Week 1 followed by playing just 68 total snaps combined from Weeks 2-4, but ended up finishing fourth in the NFL with 1,272 rushing yards.
- For Ajayi to reach 1,900 yards, he needs to be featured much more in the passing game, which is apparently something he’s been working on improving. The third-year running back saw just 33 targets while ranking last out of 43 qualified running backs in yards per route at 0.69 YPRR on 215 routes.
- What Ajayi lacked in receiving, he made up for in big plays as he ranked fifth in the NFL in yards on runs of fifteen or more yards with 451 yards on such runs.