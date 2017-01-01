Jay Ajayi reportedly looks improved as a receiver
The Miami running back was a big-time ball-carrier in 2016, but his pass-catching skills were a bit lacking.
2 hours ago
- According to James Walker of ESPN, Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is looking “much smoother running routes and finishing receptions this offseason.” Improving his receiving skills has been a “major focus” of Ajayi’s offseason.
- With a breakout season last year, Ajayi ranked third among running backs with a PPF overall grade of 84.9 and his run grade of 85.2 ranked second.
- Ajayi impressed as a runner last season with an elusive rating of 76.0, which ranked third among 53 running backs, and his 58 missed tackles forced when running the ball were the most among all running backs.
- Last season, Ajayi struggled to impress in the passing game — his receiving grade of 72.0 ranked 30th out of 53 qualifying running backs. Ajayi’s drop rate of 6.90 ranked 30th as he dropped two passes out of 29 catchable passes.
- Ajayi was last among 43 running backs with 0.69 yards per route run last season.