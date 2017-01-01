Dolphins OC expects WR DeVante Parker to have a big season
Parker saw an increase in PFF grade and target percentage from his rookie season to last year.
47 mins ago
Dolphins OC expects WR DeVante Parker to have a big season
47 mins ago
- Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker was quoted as saying he expects to have a “big season.” This comes on the heels of Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen saying he expects a “gigantic year” from wideout.
- Parker ranked 26th out of 115 qualified receivers in 2016 with a 79.6 overall grade. His 73.7 overall grade as a rookie in 2015 ranked 51st out of 121 qualified receivers.
- Parker was the second-most targeted receiver for the Dolphins in 2016, seeing 28 percent of the team’s targets. In 2015, he had a target share of just 13 percent.
- Parker achieved most of his success at the short-to-intermediate level in 2016 as 42 of his 88 targets came on either slants, hitches, ins or outs with an average depth of target of 8.3 yards. On those routes he caught 76.2 percent of his targets for 314 yards and a touchdown. Dolphins quarterbacks had a 104.7 passer rating when targeting Parker on those four routes, compared to a 78.9 passer rating on all other routes.