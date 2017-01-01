Dolphins hoping RB Kenyan Drake can become more of an every-down back
Drake logged just 117 snaps as a rookie, but showed glimpses of what could be in limited time.
10 mins ago
Dolphins hoping RB Kenyan Drake can become more of an every-down back
10 mins ago
- Recently, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said he hopes to see RB Kenyan Drake become more of an all-around back entering his second season.
- Drake played only 117 snaps as a rookie, but he showed glimpses of what he’s capable of when given the chance. That includes as a return man where he averaged 30.5 yards per kick return and added a touchdown for good measure.
- With a breakaway percentage (percent of yards coming from runs of 15 yards are longer) of 35.3 percent, which was comparable to RB Jay Ajayi’s, Drake would of been 12th among all backs, had played enough snaps to qualify.
- Drake forced seven missed tackles on 42 touches which was good for an elusive rating of 41.4. That was seventh best among rookie backs who had 40 or more total touches, and was higher than notables such as Ezekiel Elliott, Paul Perkins and Devontae Booker.