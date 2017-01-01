Dolphins C Mike Pouncey could miss entire preseason
Pouncey underwent a stem cell procedure and is likely to sit out the entire preseason.
2 hours ago
- The Miami Herald reports that Miami Dolphins C Mike Pouncey may sit out the entire preseason this year. Pouncey underwent a stem cell procedure earlier this offseason as he rehabs from a season-ending hip injury that sidelined him for much of 2016.
- From 2011-2013 – his first three seasons in the league – Pouncey logged 2,986 offensive snaps across 46 games. In the three years since, he’s totaled just 1,902 snaps across 31 games.
- He steadily increased his pass blocking grade over those first three seasons (65.6 to 86.3), ranking 25th, then fifth and finally to second from 2011-2013. Since 2013 Pouncey has not cracked the top 14 in pass blocking.
- Pouncey finished 2016 with a 71.7 overall grade, the second lowest season grade he’s received in his six-year career (he earned a 47.8 overall grade playing out of position in 2014).
