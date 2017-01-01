5 things you need to know for Tuesday

Daniel Kelley recaps the biggest football news from Monday, including a big injury in New Orleans and a lofty projection for Jay Ajayi.

Hello football fans! Here are the five things you need to know from Monday to start your day:

As the NFL becomes more and more pass-heavy, offensive linemen who excel at pass-blocking have become increasingly important. Using PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency metric, PFF Editor Cam Mellor identifies the best offensive linemen at the skill by position. From Andrew Whitworth to Marcus Gilbert, these linemen are the ones you want if you’re going to be passing the ball. The New Orleans Saints will place DT Nick Fairley on the reserve/NFI list, according to reports. Fairley was diagnosed with a heart condition earlier in the offseason that is likely to keep him out at least all of the 2017 season. The diagnosis came shortly after Fairley signed a four-year, $28 million contract in March. Carolina QB Cam Newton had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff this offseason. As he works toward a return, Newton took a big step Monday, throwing the ball for the first time since the surgery. Newton told reporters he is positive he’ll be ready for the start of training camp. 1,900 total yards from scrimmage for Miami RB Jay Ajayi? That’s the projection offered up by Dolphins beat writer James Walker, and it would mean a jump of nearly 500 yards over his 2016 breakout campaign. That would necessitate an increase in Ajayi’s production in the passing game, which has reportedly been among his focuses this offseason. The fantasy drafting community has fallen in love with Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette, if his current average draft position is any indication. Since draft day, Fournette’s ADP has risen by more than a round, and he’s now going ahead of big names like Rob Gronkowski, Dez Bryant, and Amari Cooper. PFF Fantasy’s Tyler Loechner explains why that’s a poor use of a draft slot, and cautions against relying on Fournette to be a fantasy superstar right away.