5 things you need to know for Monday

Hello football fans! Here are the five things you need to know from Sunday to start your day:

After spending his first five years with the Rams, WR Brian Quick headed east in free agency to join Washington this offseason, but reports indicate he needs a strong training camp to make the team’s 53-man roster. Quick put up a grade of just 61.1 with the Rams in 2016, his fourth season with a grade lower than 62 out of five. His career-best grade came in 2014, when Quick put up a grade of 74.8. Carolina Panthers’ defense end Mario Addison had a breakout 2016, which should lead to an increase in playing time in 2017, per reports. Addison got a three-year contract this offseason after playing a career-high in snap percentage (46.9) in 2016 and grading out as the league’s No. 16 edge defender (83.6). He played 60 percent of the snaps over the season’s final three weeks, showing what “increased playing time” might look like. Neck injuries kept Miami LB Koa Misi to only 127 snaps in 2016, and he is still awaiting medical clearance to return to football activity with the team. He had a neck surgery similar to the one Peyton Manning had late in his career, still keeping him from being activated. The injury in 2016 broke a string of four straight seasons with grades of 76.9 or higher for Misi, including grades over 80.0 in 2014 and 2015. Fantasy football players can sour on a young player who gets hyped only to disappoint, but it’s not that uncommon for such players to develop later and become valuable contributors. The common term for such players is “post-hype sleeper,” someone who was once so overrated they have become underrated. PFF Fantasy’s Mike Castiglione highlights some of this year’s post-hype-sleeper candidates among running backs. Some players are strong fantasy contributors far deeper in their career than the aging curve would suggest. Guys like Frank Gore and Larry Fitzgerald are fully into their mid-30s and putting up big fantasy numbers. PFF Fantasy’s Dan Clasgens looks at the modern aging curve and investigates players who are at or approaching the end of their runs of dominance.