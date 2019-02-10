The top 101 players from the 2018 NFL season

By PFF Analysis Team • Feb 4, 2019

The 2018 season is now entirely consigned to the history books, and while we reflect on the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in league history, we can also begin to reflect on the performances of all the players that didn’t make it that far.

It’s time to release the Pro Football Focus Top 101 – the 101 best single-season performances regardless of position – and credit the best players from this year.

At its heart, PFF is a site for player evaluation, and the 101 is our chance to acknowledge and praise the best players and performances from the 2018 season (including the playoffs).

Here is a quick reminder of our basic criteria:

This list is based solely on 2018 play. Nothing that happened in previous years or may happen in the future is accounted for. This isn’t about class or talent; it’s about performance throughout the 2018 NFL season.

This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won’t see 32 quarterbacks heading the list — even though that is the game’s most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position.

Unlike PFF’s awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Leonard may have had impressive tackle totals, but he was also equally impressive as a blitzer, as a run stopper and as a coverage defender. Whichever way you slice it, Leonard ended a mightily productive regular season with 56 total defensive stops next to his name – the third-most among players at the position.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Deshaun Watson came into this season surrounded by uncertainty due to his season-ending ACL injury last year, but he played a full 16 games this season and finished with the 12th-best grade (82.6) out of 39 qualifying quarterbacks. Watson made the best of one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines en route to a playoff berth, and that can’t be overstated. He led the NFL in total pressured dropbacks (281) and passer rating under pressure (88.2).

Top 101 appearances: 3

The addition of Brown at left tackle has made the world of difference for a Seattle offensive line that finished the season ranked 17th in pass-blocking efficiency after finishing 29th in 2017. Brown allowed just 21 quarterback pressures from his 501 pass-blocking snaps on the year and surrendered just six combined sacks and hits.

Top 101 appearances: 6

Along with the rest of the Bengals’ defense, Atkins didn’t quite manage to produce the kind of play that he’s demonstrated in years past. His 24th-ranked overall grade of 83.5 was his lowest mark since 2014, and his eight missed tackles – five more than he missed in 2017 – had a lot to do with it. Despite a down year overall, Atkins was his usual, disruptive self as a pass rusher, producing 64 total pressures on the year.

Top 101 appearances: 5

As part of one of the best pass-rushing trios in the NFL, Houston once again did damage to opposing passing attacks. He ended the year with a pressure rate of 13.3% and a win rate of 19.3%, which respectively ranked 24th and fifth among the league’s edge rushers.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Once an afterthought, the importance of the slot cornerback has begun to come to light in recent seasons, and Callahan was one of the best in 2018. All told, Callahan allowed a passer rating of just 78.9 on throws into his slot coverage, good for seventh among players at the position.

Top 101 appearances: 3

After a preseason shakeup almost saw him slotted to start at left tackle, Bitonio kicked back into to his normal spot and had a career year. He didn’t allow a sack or a hit until Week 15, and he allowed pressure on just 2.0% of his pass-blocking snaps on the year.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Guy topped off a career year in New England with the first Super Bowl Championship of his career. A run-stopping force on the interior of the Patriots’ defensive line, the seventh-year veteran racked up 30 defensive stops against the run en route to an elite run-defense grade of 91.1.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Lockett had a special season efficiency wise in 2018, ending the regular season as the only wide receiver in the PFF era (2006-Present) with 50-plus targets to field a perfect single-season WR Rating. His work down the field is a big reason why. Including playoffs, Lockett hauled in 17 of his 22 targets from deep passes for 638 receiving yards – the second-most among receivers.

Top 101 appearances: 2

Alternating between safety and corner, Jackson had a career revival this past season. Jackson recorded an overall grade of 79.5 behind 10 pass breakups and no receiving touchdowns allowed, and he will be one of the more sought-after veterans if he hits the free agent market.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

One of the more impressive turnarounds in recent memory, the Colts offensive line went from complete liability to more than an adequate unit, and the play of Quenton Nelson had a lot to do with that. Nelson was a stud in pass protection, leading the team in pass-blocking grade while allowing just 23 pressures on a whopping 730 pass-blocking snaps.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Robey-Coleman’s 2018 season was once again good enough to put him among the very best slot cornerbacks in the league. His 80.7 coverage grade on the year was good for sixth among qualifying players at the position, and the 81.1 passer rating allowed in slot coverage was good for eighth.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Goldman capped off a career year in Chicago with an overall grade of 89.2 – almost 15 points higher than his previous career best. In a tremendous season, Goldman was at his best against the run, where he racked up 27 run stops from 211 run-defense snaps.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

The second-highest-graded rookie cornerback this year, Ward lived up to his top-five billing. He allowed a catch rate of 53.7 and passer rating of 70.7 to transform the Browns’ secondary. We’ll be seeing his name on this list for years to come.

Top 101 appearances: 2

As one of the league’s premier playmakers in coverage, Hyde didn’t disappoint in 2018. He finished with the third-highest coverage grade among safeties at 88.6 and finished with five combined pass breakups and interceptions.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Ertz finished his record-setting 2018 season with the most ever receptions by a tight end, with 116 on 154 total targets. In his sixth season, he finished as the sixth-highest graded player at the position with an overall grade of 76.0 and a 79.5 receiving grade.

Top 101 appearances: 4

Martin saw a slight regression from his overall dominance this season as he battled through nagging injuries to his left knee. Despite being somewhat limited for much of the year, the fifth-year guard still lined up on over 1,000 snaps and posted the second-highest overall grade at the position at 78.6. In pass protection, Martin allowed 21 pressures in 597 pass-block snaps.

Top 101 appearances: 7

Fresh off of his Super Bowl LIII victory with the Patriots, McCourty makes the list after his ninth straight season logging 1,000 or more snaps at his safety position. His 79.5 overall grade ranked 16th-best, and his tackling grade of 83.4 ranked in the top 10 among safeties as he only missed five tackles on 77 attempts in 2018.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

The fourth-year linebacker made an impact in all areas of the Texans’ defense this season. McKinney’s 81.3 overall grade ranked ninth at the position, while his 89.2 run defense grade listed at third-best, behind only All-Pro’s Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner. He recorded 32 total run stops this season with only four missed tackles.

Top 101 appearances: 8

After yet another dominant season and Super Bowl run with the Rams, Suh finished the year with an 83.0 overall grade, third-highest of his career. The free-agent-to-be excelled in run defense with an 88.7 grade against the run, 12th-best among interior defenders, and proved to still be a capable pass rusher with 55 total pressures.

Top 101 appearances: 6

Staley’s consistency remained intact in 2018 by finishing in the top-10 in overall grade among offensive tackles at 82.2. The twelfth-year veteran allowed just 25 total pressures in 609 pass-block snaps this season with only four resulting in a sack.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

The second-year cornerback out of Alabama improved on his stellar rookie season with an overall grade of 80.0 in 2018. His 52.5% catch rate allowed was the seventh-best in the league this season, and his 22.5% forced incompletion rate was third-best.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Hunter has been remarkably consistent in each of his four seasons with the Vikings in terms of PFF grade. In 2018, he finished with a 78.4 overall grade and generated 67 total pressures

Top 101 appearances: 7

Yanda battled back from his 2017 ankle injury to log the most snaps among guards in the 2018 regular season at 1,162. Including the postseason, he earned the fourth-highest overall grade among guards at 75.2, allowing just 15 total pressures and zero sacks.

Top 101 appearances: New entry

Plagued by injuries throughout most of his career, Amukamara makes the list with a career-best 81.0 overall grade this season, including playoffs. He allowed an 81.9 passer rating when targeted in coverage with 10 combined pass breakups and interceptions. He was also great in run support with a 90.5 run defense grade, third-best at the cornerback position.

Top 101 appearances: 4

Although his overall grade dropped to 79.7 this season from 91.8 in 2017, Smith remained elite against the run with a 91.3 run defense grade, best among safeties. He was also one of the most reliable tacklers in the NFL with a 21.5 tackle efficiency rating, again, best among safeties who logged 400 or more snaps.