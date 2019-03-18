State of every NFL team after free agency

By PFF Analysis Team • Mar 18, 2019

With the exception of the NFL Draft, the first wave of the free agency period is often the most exciting time of the offseason. While we may not get any action on the gridiron, we do get the excitement of seeing star players signing huge new deals with new teams, and we can often see superstar players being traded away in moves that seemed nearly impossible a month ago. After the first wave of free agency, some franchises got considerably stronger, while others got significantly weaker, so without further ado, let’s take a look at the state of every NFL team as they stand one week into the new league year.

Key Players Added

S Lamarcus Joyner (73.1), WR Tyrell Williams (65.9), T Trent Brown (71.0), WR Antonio Brown (79.3), WR J.J. Nelson (48.9)

Key Players Lost

G Jon Feliciano (49.5), G Kelechi Osemele (53.7), WR Jordy Nelson (70.7), T Donald Penn (47.0)

Overview

Losing three offensive linemen isn’t exactly ideal for the Raiders, but they’ve at least tempered those concerns with the key additions of Antonio Brown, Trent Brown and Lamarcus Joyner.

Antonio Brown was obviously the steal of the group — he had just one drop a season ago and saw 150-plus targets for the sixth straight year. Meanwhile, Trent Brown was one of the sturdiest tackles in the league, notching the most snaps (1,341) at the position.

Key Players Added

S Tyrann Mathieu (75.1), Edge Alex Okafor (69.4), LB Damien Wilson (44.7), RB Carlos Hyde (55.6), WR Sammie Coates (53.4), QB EJ Manuel (N/A), CB Dontae Johnson (47.9)

Key Players Lost

C Mitch Morse (69.5), CB Steven Nelson (72.1), TE Demetrius Harris (60.5), Edge Justin Houston (85.7), S Eric Berry (62.4), WR Chris Conley (54.5), Edge Dee Ford (87.7)

Overview

The Chiefs made a splash early on by signing Tyrann Mathieu, who, despite a few blips in coverage, was stellar in his lone year with the Houston Texans. However, key defensive departures to what was already a struggling defense could spell trouble.

Trading Dee Ford, who broke out for an 87.7 overall grade after four sub-par years, was a questionable decision for a team in need of defensive star power. And now without Eric Berry, Justin Houston, and Steven Nelson, the Chiefs have plenty of holes with the draft looming.

Key Players Added

QB Joe Flacco (72.0), T Ja’Wuan James (70.8), S Kareem Jackson (79.5), TE Jeff Heuerman (61.4)

Key Players Lost

G Billy Turner (62.8), C Matt Paradis (79.0), CB Bradley Roby (59.8), G Max Garcia (50.5), QB Case Keenum (70.0), S Darian Stewart (59.6), TE Matt LaCosse (57.3), Edge Shaquil Barrett (75.9)

Overview

With Case Keenum unable to find consistency at the helm a season ago, the Broncos took advantage of the Baltimore Ravens looking to move on from Joe Flacco this offseason — the highlight of the team’s mini offensive rebuild.

The team picked up tackle Ja’Wuan James to complement the Flacco trade, but their offensive line has some glaring holes following the departures of center Matt Paradis and guards Billy Turner and Max Garcia.

Key Players Added

QB Tyrod Taylor (47.0), LB Thomas Davis (74.2), LB Denzel Perryman (70.1), DI Brandon Mebane (65.8)

Key Players Lost

CB Jason Verrett (N/A), WR Tyrell Williams (65.9), S Jahleel Addae (60.1)

Overview

Despite the losses of Jahleel Addae and Jason Verrett, the Chargers secured the middle of their defense by resigning Denzel Perryman and by signing a proven veteran in Thomas Davis.

Perryman ranked top 20 in run-stop percentage and passer rating allowed in 2018, while Davis earned his best overall grade (74.2), proving that he isn’t slowing down yet at age 35. Brandon Mebane’s re-signing also keeps a proven veteran locked up, but it remains to be seen how effective he will be.

Key Players Added

S Tashaun Gipson (70.7), CB Bradley Roby (59.8), CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (61.9), EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (88.0), T Seantrel Henderson (N/A), DI Angelo Blackson (60.0), DI Joel Heath (45.7), WR Deandre Carter (63.6)

Key Players Lost

S Tyrann Mathieu (75.1), CB Kareem Jackson (79.5), T Kendall Lamm (64.7), WR Demaryius Thomas (71.5), DI Christian Covington (73.4), CB Kevin Johnson (46.1)

Overview

The early stages of the 2019 offseason for the Texans have come with two major storylines – the first of which was the retention of standout edge defender Jadeveon Clowney. After he notched a career-high overall grade of 88.0 and a run-defense grade of 91.2, the franchise tag was an easy choice for Clowney. The second storyline has been the shuffling of pieces in the secondary. The Texans replaced two starters with 75.0-plus overall grades in the secondary (Tyrann Mathieu and Kareem Jackson) with the signings of Tashaun Gipson and Bradley Roby, along with slot cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. The new additions come with risk, particularly Roby, who followed up a 78.3 overall grade in 2017 with a 59.8 overall grade last season. The offensive line still certainly needs to be addressed, but if the new secondary holds up, the Texans will likely be in contention for the AFC South title once again.

Key Players Added

WR Devin Funchess (68.4), G Mark Glowinski (68.9), DI Margus Hunt (71.4), CB Pierre Desir (77.7), K Adam Vinatieri (58.5), CB Chris Milton (47.7), TE Ross Travis (N/A)

Key Players Lost

G Matt Slauson (66.8)

Overview

The Colts were loaded with cap space, heading into the start of the free agency period. Despite that, they have not made many splash signings, instead opting to focus on bringing back their in-house contributors from a season ago such as Pierre Desir, Mark Glowinski, and Margus Hunt. The exception to that has been Devin Funchess, who the Colts signed to pair with star wideout T.Y. Hilton. Funchess is coming off a somewhat disappointing season with the Carolina Panthers in which he recorded a 68.4 overall grade and averaged only 1.35 receiving yards per route run.

Key Players Added

QB Nick Foles (76.6), TE Geoff Swaim (57.1), G AJ Cann (60.6), S Jarrod Wilson (73.7), LS Matt Overton (71.3), K Josh Lambo (78.7)

Key Players Lost

QB Blake Bortles (64.1), DI Malik Jackson (64.4), S Tashaun Gipson (70.7), T Jermey Parnell (65.3), HB Carlos Hyde (52.8), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (69.6)

Overview

The Jaguars have let several starters go thus far this offseason, among which are Tashaun Gipson, Malik Jackson, and Jermey Parnell. None of those players are irreplacable, though, with the highest overall grade between them in 2018 coming from Gipson at 70.7. The bigger move of this offseason for the Jaguars has been their decision to move on from Blake Bortles and replace him with Nick Foles. The former Super Bowl champion followed up his impressive Super Bowl run with another solid 2018 season in relief of Carson Wentz, picking up an overall grade of 76.6. With Foles at the helm and the key pieces of a talent-filled defense returning, the Jaguars will look to rebound from a disappointing 2018 season.

Key Players Added

G Rodger Saffold (72.8), WR Adam Humphries (75.2), Edge Cameron Wake (81.6), QB Ryan Tannehill (45.3), P Brett Kern (68.6), HB David Fluellen (N/A), T Kevin Pamphile (52.0)

Key Players Lost

Edge Brian Orakpo (69.4), S Johnathan Cyprien (N/A), G Josh Kline (58.0), TE Luke Stocker (76.7)

Overview

The Titans have been active in upgrading both the offensive and defensive lines through the first week of free agency. They added one of the top offensive linemen available on the market in Rodger Saffold and released starter Josh Kline after a career-low grade of 58.0. The Cameron Wake signing gives the Titans one of the best pass-rushers to step on the field in the last 10 years; he has recorded a pass-rushing grade of 80.0 or higher in each of his 10 NFL seasons and isn’t slowing down – Wake won 21.7% of his pass rushes in 2018, which ranked fourth at the position.

Key Players Added

FB C.J. Ham (50.9), P Matt Wile (63.5), DI Shamar Stephen (60.4), LB Anthony Barr (71.4)

Key Players Lost

RG Mike Remmers (59.2), S Andrew Sendejo (69.7), DL Sheldon Richardson (72.2), RB Latavius Murray (76.2)

Overview

Losing Sheldon Richardson and running Latavius Murray will push Minnesota to find replacements in the draft, given their limited cap space. The team paid Anthony Barr a lot of money to keep him from signing for the Jets, but his declining play in coverage is a reason for concern. The former UCLA edge defender has earned sub-60.0 coverage grade in each of the past three seasons in Minnesota.

Key Players Added

G Justin McCray (64.6), Edge Preston Smith (76.9), S Adrian Amos (82.7), Edge Za’Darius Smith (71.7), G Billy Turner (62.8), TE Marcedes Lewis (52.2)

Key Players Lost

LB Antonio Morrison (55.8), Edge Nick Perry (53.1), LB Jake Ryan (N/A)

Overview

The Green Bay Packers had an underwhelming 2018 season but should be hopeful for the future following a free agency where they acquired premier defensive talents such as safety Adrian Amos, edge defender Preston Smith and edge defender Za’Darius Smith.

The Amos signing was one of the most valuable in free agency following a year where the Packers possessed the 25th-ranked coverage unit in the NFL. Amos has earned a 69.0-plus in all four seasons as well as the third-highest 2017 grade among safeties (90.9).

Key Players Added

CB Buster Skrine (57.3), RB Mike Davis (75.0), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (70.8), G Ted Larsen (42.6), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (83.5), RT Bobby Massie (71.5), TE Ben Braunecker (61.5)

Key Players Lost

TE Dion Sims (39.7), K Cody Parkey (61.0), ED Sam Acho (62.8), WR Josh Bellamy (59.3), S Adrian Amos (82.7), OG Eric Kush (56.5), WR Kevin White (62.0), CB Bryce Callahan (81.4)

Overview

The Chicago Bears finally cut ties with former first-round pick Kevin White and kicker Cody Parkey, but they were aggressive in their signings to fill the holes left by departing free agents. They acquired wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, offensive guard Ted Larsen and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (83.5).

Key Players Added

Edge Trey Flowers (90.4), CB Justin Coleman (67.3), TE Jesse James (66.4), WR Danny Amendola (66.3), G Oday Aboushi (61.7), S Andrew Adams (59.4), LB Steve Longa (N/A), Edge Mitchell Loewen (55.9), LS Don Muhlbach (49.5), DE Romeo Okwara (64.0), RB Zach Zenner (73.2)

Key Players Lost

S Glover Quin (66.1), WR Bruce Ellington (65.3), G T.J. Lang (72.0), LB Trevor Bates (65.5), LB Nicholas Grisby (56.6), CB Nevin Lawson (60.6), CB Marcus Cooper (N/A)

Overview

The acquisition of Trey Flowers adds a much-needed piece to the Detroit defensive line, as he earned the third-highest grade among all edge players (90.4) last year. Former Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James maintained a 117.8 passer rating when targeted in 2018, which ranked third at his position. Cornerback Justin Coleman and his 15th-ranked coverage grade (77.8) should aid Detroit’s 29th-ranked coverage unit.

Key Players Added

TE Dwayne Allen (51.0), Edge Tank Carradine (62.2), CB Jamal Wiltz (N/A), CB Eric Rowe (62.9), TE Clive Walford (57.6), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (84.4)

Key Players Lost

G Ted Larsen (42.6), Edge Andre Branch (46.9), Ryan Tannehill (45.3), WR Danny Amendola (66.3), T Ja’Wuan James (70.8), Edge Cameron Wake (81.6), G Josh Sitton (62.0).

Overview

The Dolphins have made it clear that they’re committed to rebuilding, so they’ve opted against spending big in free agency and instead will look to the draft to construct the roster. Losing tackle Ja’Wuan James and edge defender Cameron Wake won’t make things easy for Miami in 2018, but they’re smart to take such short-term losses in chase of long-term wins in the draft and beyond.

Key Players Added

WR Maurice Harris (55.9), DI Mike Pennel (87.1), WR Phillip Dorsett (65.9), Edge John Simon (66.5), S Terrence Brooks (71.9), TE Matt LaCosse (57.3), RB Brandon Bolden (76.0), CB Jason McCourty (82.3), WR Bruce Ellington (65.3)

Key Players Lost

T Trent Brown (71.0), Edge Trey Flowers (89.7), DI Malcom Brown (64.4), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (70.8), CB Eric Rowe (62.9), OT LaAdrian Waddle (51.9), Edge Adrian Clayborn (67.7), WR Chris Hogan (55.2), DI Danny Shelton (78.8)

Overview

Again, New England let others overpay players that did their job in a Pats uniform but weren’t worth the millions of dollars they’d collect on the free market. Bill Belichick & Co. said goodbye to great players in Brown and Flowers in favor of building the roster through the draft – a winning strategy they’ve used for quite some time now.

Key Players Added

LB C.J. Mosley (73.6), WR Jamison Crowder (60.9), DI Henry Anderson (76.5), WR Josh Bellamy (59.3), CB Brian Poole (61.7), DI Steve McLendon (78.5), K Chandler Catanzaro, LB Neville Hewitt (44.4), RB Le’Veon Bell (N/A)

Key Players Lost

OG James Carpenter (56.3), CB Buster Skrine (57.3), K Jason Myers, C Spencer Long (45.4), WR Andre Roberts (58.1), S Terrence Brooks (71.9), DI Mike Pennel (87.1), TE Clive Walford (N/A)

Overview

The Jets spent a ton of money this offseason, adding a young defensive piece in C.J. Mosley and a weapon on the offensive side of the ball in Le’Veon Bell. Sam Darnold’s progression in Year 2 will decide how far New York goes in 2019, but he will be in a much better situation than he was last year and should benefit from the added talent around him.

Key Players Added

C Mitch Morse (69.5), WR Cole Beasley (74.6), WR John Brown (64.7), TE Tyler Kroft (55.8), OT Ty Nsekhe (67.8), C Spencer Long (45.4), OG Jon Feliciano (49.5), WR Andre Roberts (58.1), CB Kevin Johnson (46.1), RB Frank Gore (81.4), OT LaAdrian Waddle (51.9)

Key Players Lost

OG John Miller (64.3), TE Charles Clay (57.4)

Overview

The Bills injected their offense with a surplus of talent in free agency, including John Brown, Cole Beasley, Tyler Kroft, and five offensive linemen. Buffalo is building around Josh Allen the right way and should continue to do so in the upcoming draft.

Key Players Added

K Robbie Gould, G Mike Person, LB Elijah Lee, CB Greg Mabin, LB Kwon Alexander, OLB Dee Ford, LS Kyle Nelson, RB Tevin Coleman, S Jimmie Ward, WR Jordan Matthews, LB David Mayo, S Antone Exum, CB Jason Verrett

Key Players Lost

DT Earl Mitchell, T Garry Gilliam, WR Pierre Garcon

Overview

The addition of CB Jason Verrett has the chance to be one of the best bargains of the 2019 free agency period, if — and only if — he can stay healthy. The 49ers ranked dead last among 32 teams in team coverage grade last season, mustering a 37.5 grade that was almost 20 points below the Raiders, who came in at 31st. If Verrett can even return to 75% of the player he was in 2015, where he earned a 90.9 coverage grade, the secondary will get an instant boost.

On the other side of the coin, the 49ers raised questions after they handed Kwon Alexander a deal that will pay him more than $13 Million a year, which begged the question: is he really worth that kind of money? We think no, but only time will tell for the team that obviously felt the need to fill a hole at linebacker at any cost.

Key Players Added

WR Larry Fitzgerald, LB Tanner Vallejo, CB Robert Alford, ED Brooks Reed, TE Charles Clay, T Marcus Gilbert, RB D.J. Foster, ED Terrell Suggs, LB Jordan Hicks, G J.R. Sweezy, QB Brett Hundley, G Max Garcia, WR Kevin White

Key Players Lost

LB Josh Bynes, QB Mike Glennon, S Antoine Bethea, TE Jermaine Gresham

Overview

After a season where the team’s offensive line allowed the second-most pressures (219) in the league, the team went a long way in upgrading several positions on the offensive line, most notably by signing tackle Marcus Gilbert, who has recorded pass-blocking grades of 70.0 or more in seven of his eight professional seasons.

Key Players Added

Edge Dante Fowler (67.3), Eric Weddle (80.7)

Key Players Lost

C John Sullivan (52.7), S Lamarcus Joyner (73.1), Rodger Saffold (72.8)

Overview

It was a quiet period for McVay’s Rams, but they did manage to secure the defense with the signings of Dante Fowler, who led the team along with Aaron Donald in postseason pressures (7), and veteran safety Eric Weddle, who will immediately fill the gap that’s left by the departure of Lamarcus Joyner. They did, however, lose two veteran players along the offensive line, the most notable being Rodger Saffold, who ended the season as the league’s ninth-highest-graded guard. You’d have to think that the team will have to target offensive line at least somewhere in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Key Players Added

Edge Frank Clark (77.4), G Mike Iupati (62.9), CB Akeem King (65.4), LB Mychal Kendricks (66.4), LB K.J. Wright (71.3), G D.J. Fluker (49.2), K Jason Myers

Key Players Lost

DI Malik McDowell (N/A), CB Justin Coleman (67.3), RB Mike Davis (75.0), Earl Thomas (91.3)

Overview

Franchising Frank Clark was an important move in the Seahawks’ first week of free agency, as Clark had the 20th-best pass-rushing grade (75.2) out of 113 qualifying edge defenders last season. For a team that ranked 26th in team pass-rush grade (66.3), keeping a premier pass-rusher like Clark was one of the top priorities. Under Mike Solari, no team ran the ball more than the ground-and-pound Seahawks last season, and by acquiring Mike Iupati – who finished with the sixth-best run-blocking grade (70.1) among guards last season – the Seahawks have doubled down on their commitment to running the ball. Overall, the Seahawks had a quiet but solid first week of free agency in 2019.

Key Players Added

G Jamon Brown (51.7); G James Carpenter (56.3); DI Grady Jarrett (Franchise Tage – 91.0); LB Bruce Carter (55.5); ED Steven Means (74.9); OT Ty Sambrailo (67.0)

Key Players Lost

ED Brooks Reed (66.6); OT Ryan Schraeder (63.6); RB Tevin Coleman (66.0); CB Brian Poole (61.7); CB Robert Alford (56.6)

Overview

Given their cap situation and inability to add in free agency, the Falcons are banking on the return of three core defenders to, in essence, be their free-agent class. Deion Jones (87.3 in 2017), Keanu Neal (78.1 in 2017) and Ricardo Allen (71.4 in 2017) all missed most of 2018 and look to return strong and healthy in 2019.

Key Players Added

C Matt Paradis (79.0); S Eric Reid (66.5); OT Daryl Williams (64.9)

Key Players Lost

CB Captain Munnerlyn (61.6); LB Thomas Davis (74.2)

Overview

Over the past four seasons, Paradis has been one of the most consistently good centers in the NFL. With a career-high grade of 90.2 in 2016 and a low grade of only 74.0 in 2017, the Panthers are counting on that consistency. In addition, Williams is one season removed from a 78.0 grade and a healthy season from him will help a hopefully healthy Cam Newton play a full 16-game season after Newton played the fewest snaps in his career (885) this past season.

Key Players Added

OT Donovan Smith (66.4); OT Demar Dotson (67.3); WR Breshad Periman (71.8); ED Shaq Barrett (75.9); LB Deone Bucannon (45.3)

Key Players Lost

WR Adam Humphries (75.2); ED Vinny Curry (58.4); LB Kwon Alexander (59.1); WR Desean Jackson (79.4)

Overview

Outside of trading DeSean Jackson back to the Eagles, the Bucs primary move was to re-sign LT Donovan Smith to a 3-year, 41.25 million dollar contract. While Smith has been extremely durable over his four-year career (4,398 snaps), he’s been among the top five in most pressures allowed among tackles. His 49 total QB pressures allowed in 2018 were the fourth-most by a tackle.

Key Players Added

RB Latavius Murray (76.2); DT Malcolm Brown (64.4); K Will Lutz (84.7)

Key Players Lost

S Kurt Coleman (55.9); RB Mark Ingram (79.4); C Max Unger (60.9); ED Alex Okafor (69.4)

Overview

Outside of small, ancillary moves, the current roster for the Saints is pretty well set given their lack of cap space and draft capital, as they only have one pick in the first four rounds (late second-rounder).

Key Players Added

RB Kareem Hunt (82.3), T Greg Robinson (59.6), ED Olivier Vernon (86.3), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (90.0), DI Sheldon Richardson (72.2), DI Carl Davis (56.7), LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (50.8), TE Demetrius Harris (60.5), LB Adarius Taylor (42.2), G Eric Kush (56.5)

Key Players Lost

LB Tanner Vallejo (42.4), LB Jamie Collins (62.3), TE Darren Fells (65.9), S Jabrill Peppers (77.6), G Kevin Zeitler (74.5) Briean Bobby-Calhoun (61.9), WR Daniel Williams

Overview

Trading for superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was all Cleveland needed to do to win the offseason. Adding Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson was simply icing on the cake. Look for Baker Mayfield & Co. to makes waves in the NFL as the favorites to win the AFC North in 2019.

Key Players Added

DI Tyson Alualu (64.2), C Maurkice Pouncey (68.9), LG Ramon Foster (69.1), CB Steven Nelson (72.1), LB Anthony Chickillo (69.8), WR Donte Moncrief (62.3), P Jordan Berry, DI Daniel McCullers (63.0), WR Eli Rogers (61.6) LB Mark Barron

Key Players Lost

T Marcus Gilbert (68.5), WR Antonio Brown (79.3), RB Le’Veon Bell (72.2 in 2017), TE Jesse James (66.4), LB L.J. Fort

Overview

Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are gone. The AFC North doormat that was the Browns for years has become a powerhouse seemingly overnight. Adding Mark Barron and Donte Moncrief among other low-level starters and depth players isn’t going to cut it if Big Ben is going to lead the Steelers to an AFC North crown in 2019; Pittsburgh needs to win the draft after suffering major losses in free agency.

Key Players Added

T Bobby Hart (56.2), TE C.J. Uzomah (57.4), LB Preston Brown (55.3), CB B.W. Webb (62.6), Brandon Wilson (36.5) John Miller (64.3) Tyler Eifert (N/A).

Key Players Lost

T Cedric Ogbuehi (51.9), TE Tyler Kroft (55.8)

Overview

Handing Bobby Hart a three-year, $21 million deal was one of the biggest head-scratchers of free agency, and it didn’t particularly get better from there. The silver lining on a quiet period was that they brought back TE Tyler Eifert, who really is a difference maker at the position if he can stay healthy enough to play.

Key Players Added

CB Tavon Young (62.7), TE Nick Boyle (68.5), RB Mark Ingram (79.4), S Earl Thomas (91.3)

Key Players Lost

QB Joe Flacco (72.0), ED Terrell Suggs (70.0), WR Michael Crabtree (63.6), S Eric Weddle (80.7), RB Alex Collins (61.3), ED Za’Darius Smith (71.7), LB C.J. Mosley (73.6) John Brown (64.7)

Overview

The Baltimore Ravens are going to look a whole lot different in 2019. While the addition of perennial Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas will soften the blow of Eric Weddle‘s departure, you have to wonder about how the team overcomes the loss to their pass rush. After losing defensive leader Terrell Suggs and up-and-coming rusher Za’Darius Smith, the team will simply need to upgrade the edge position in April’s draft.

Key Players Added

EDGE Demarcus Lawrence (89.5), S Darian Thompson (62.2 – 2017), LB Justin March-Lillard (53.4), DI Daniel Ross (66.3), FB Jamize Olawale (50.3), TE Jason Witten (60.6 – 2017), DI Christian Covington (76.8)

Key Players Lost

WR Cole Beasley (74.6), WR Terrance Williams (62.3)

Overview

The Cowboys filled a need at the tight end position, but it’s not a name anyone was expecting. Jason Witten ended his one-year retirement to join the team in 2019 on a one-year deal after one season manning the Monday Night Football booth. Over his last three seasons, Witten hasn’t cracked a 70.0-plus overall grade at the position.

Key Players Added

G Kevin Zeitler (74.5), S Jabrill Peppers (77.6), S Antoine Bethea (64.6), WR Golden Tate (71.1), EDGE Markus Golden (52.3), G Jon Halapio (69.4), C Spencer Pulley (55.9), CB Tony Lippett (34.1)

Key Players Lost

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (90.0), EDGE Olivier Vernon (86.3), S Landon Collins (70.4), CB B.W. Webb (62.6), DI Mario Edwards (70.1)

Overview

Receiver Golden Tate will have big shoes to fill in the Giants receiving corps. New addition Golden Tate generated a 71.1 overall grade last season with the Lions and Eagles. The addition of Kevin Zeitler via trade is an underrated move that should secure the offensive line. Last season, Zeitler led all guards with a 91.7 pass-blocking grade.

Key Players Added

QB Case Keenum (70.0), RB Adrian Peterson (76.8), S Landon Collins (70.4)

Key Players Lost

WR Jamison Crowder (60.9), EDGE Preston Smith (76.9), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (79.3), LB Zach Brown (89.2), DI Stacy McGee (60.3), T Ty Nsekhe (67.8), WR Maurice Harris (55.9)

Overview

The addition of Landon Collins fills a massive hole at safety for the Redskins. Since 2006, when PFF started grading games, 33 different safeties have manned the safety position for Washington, yet Sean Taylor (84.9, 2007) and LaRon Landry (80.6, 2008) are the only two who finished with a single-season grade above 80.0. Collins has more than proved his worth in the NFL and can be an impactful contributor if healthy. He had a slow start, but his overall grades of 82.4 and 82.3 in 2016 and 2017 (10th and 12th among safeties, respectively), prove that he has the ability to strengthen the back end of Washington’s defense, and maybe even take it to a place that fans haven’t seen before. After all, Collins’ 2018 overall grade, his worst since his rookie year, is still good enough to be the 12th-best single-season mark ever recorded by a Redskins safety.

Key Players Added

WR DeSean Jackson (79.4), EDGE Brandon Graham (88.7), T Jason Peters (69.6), CB Ronald Darby (70.6), DI Malik Jackson (64.4), LB L.J. Fort (74.2)

Key Players Lost

EDGE Michael Bennett (75.1), G Steven Wisniewski (54.6), LB Jordan Hicks (76.1), WR Golden Tate (71.1), WR Jordan Matthews (65.4), QB Nick Foles (76.6), DI Timmy Jernigan (49.8)

Overview

GM Howie Roseman put on a masterclass in team building through one week of free agency. He dealt defensive lineman Michael Bennett for a fifth-round pick after he asked for a new contract, and he immediately filled his role with Malik Jackson. The former Jaguar is four years younger and had nearly an identical pass-rushing grade last season. Roseman then brought DeSean Jackson back to Philly for only a sixth-rounder, after the perennial deep threat voiced his unhappiness in Tampa Bay.