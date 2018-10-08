ReFocused, NFL Week 5: All game recaps and analysis
PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.
Thursday, October 4th
New England Patriots 38, Indianapolis Colts 24
Sunday, October 7th
Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 17
Detroit Lions 31, Green Bay Packers 23
Pittsburgh Steelers 41, Atlanta Falcons 17
Cleveland Browns 12, Baltimore Ravens 9
New York Jets 34, Denver Broncos 16
Carolina Panthers 33, New York Giants 31
Buffalo Bills 13, Tennessee Titans 12
Kansas City Chiefs 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14
Los Angeles Chargers 26, Oakland Raiders 10
Arizona Cardinals 28, San Francisco 49ers 18
Los Angeles Rams 33. Seattle Seahawks 31
Minnesota Vikings 23, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Houston Texans 19, Dallas Cowboys 16
Monday, October 8th
Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints