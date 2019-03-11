PFF's top-25 remaining free agents in 2019

By PFF Analysis Team • Mar 11, 2019

As signings are announced throughout the next two weeks, we at Pro Football Focus will update this list of the top-25 remaining free agents in 2019.

1. S Earl Thomas

On the one hand, he’ll be 30 years old coming off a broken leg. On the other, he’s been unquestionably an elite safety nearly his entire career. Thomas earned 90.0-plus grades each of the past two seasons, and even if he loses a step at his age, he’s still the best safety on the market.

2. EDGE Trey Flowers

Flowers may be one of the best values in this year’s free agency class. He’s never put up huge sack totals, but he’s been one of the most versatile and consistent pass rushers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. He produced 60-plus pressures in 2017 and 2018 while playing from virtually every alignment on the Patriots’ defensive line.

3. S Landon Collins

Collins, like the rest of the Giants’ defense, didn’t have his best season in 2018, but we’ve seen enough in the past to know what he’s capable of. Collins is one of the games premier box safeties and teams could even covet his skills in a nickel linebacker role. In his best season in 2016, Collins led all safeties with 46 stops.

4. CB Ronald Darby

He’s only 25, but there is already a legitimate injury tag attached to Darby after playing all of 921 snaps the past two regular seasons. The high level is still there though, as we saw in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. That year he allowed a catch rate of only 53.7 percent and a passer rating of 72.3.

5. S Adrian Amos

Amos has been one of the most consistent safeties in the NFL, as his 85.5 and 89.5 coverage grades the past two seasons have ranked among the top 10 at the position both years. Amos isn’t the playmaker that teammate Eddie Jackson is, but he has been extremely sound on the back end.

6. RB Le’Veon Bell

When on the field, Bell was arguably the best running back in the NFL. The problem is that he hasn’t been on a football field in over a year and his last season was his least productive since his rookie year. Bell earned only a 71.0 overall grade on over 400 touches in 2017.

7. S Lamarcus Joyner

After a dominant 2017 outing saw Joyner earn the franchise tag, he took a marked step back this past season. He had 10 combined interceptions and pass breakups in 2017, and that dropped to only two this past season. Still, he’s a missile on the back end who is one of the soundest tackling safeties in the NFL with only nine misses over the past two seasons.

8. DI Ndamukong Suh

He may not be the every-down dominant defensive tackle he once was, but in a rotation, he can still provide dominant play as we’ve seen this postseason. He racked up 48 pressures this past season while still racking up 887 snaps.

9. EDGE Justin Houston

Former Kansas City Chiefs edge defender Justin Houston still has plenty left in the tank to contribute as a pass-rusher in the NFL at 30 years old. Even with his injuries in 2018, Houston earned an impressive 89.8 pass-rush grade with KC.

10. C Matt Paradis

Paradis was a top-three graded center in the NFL before going down with a broken ankle midway through the 2018 season. He’s likely limited to a zone scheme, but he’s been one of the best centers in the NFL when playing in such a system. He’s never graded lower than 74.0 for a single season in his career.

11. WR Golden Tate

He’s not a true number one receiver – and you won’t find one in the FA class – but he’s an excellent complementary piece. He’s one of the most elusive receivers in the league and deadly on screens. His 58 broken tackles over the last three years are the most of any receiver in the NFL.

12. LB Jordan Hicks

Hicks looked on his way to becoming one of the league’s elite linebackers early in his career before injuries took their toll. He earned 84.6 and 91.1 coverage grades in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Hicks has only managed 1,043 snaps since though with injuries, but the talent is still there.

13. OT Daryl Williams

Williams looked like one of the best right tackles in the NFL in his only full pro season back in 2017. He earned a 78.0 pass-blocking grade that year but only played 56 snaps this season before being placed on IR. He’ll have to prove his knee is healthy, but he’s produced the single best season of anyone in this free agent tackle class.

14. DI Sheldon Richardson

Early in his career, it looked as if Richardson was on the path to becoming one of the league’s elite 3-techniques. Over the last three years though he’s never quite taken the next step. His 83 pressures over the last two seasons are solid, but a clear step below the top pass-rushers in this class.

15. S Ha Ha Clinton Dix

Clinton-Dix has been one of the most consistent playmakers at the safety position in the NFL throughout this career. He’s notched at least three picks in every single season of his career. He’s never quite taken the next step in terms of consistency though, and it’s concerning that a safety-needy team like Green Bay was so willing to part ways with him.

16. OT Ja’Wuan James

So many teams are simply looking for consistency at tackle and James brings that. His lowest pass-blocking grade over the past four seasons is only 67.3, which is far from liability territory. Injuries are a concern as just one of those four years was a full season, but he has plug-and-play ability at right tackle.

17. EDGE Shaquil Barrett

Barrett’s price tag in free agency got torpedoed by the Broncos draft Bradley Chubb, but he still performed admirably in a part-time role. He’s earned a pass-rushing grade above 70.0 every single season of his career and earned an 82.6 overall grade as a starter in 2017.

18. CB Bryce Callahan

He’ll be viewed by many as a slot corner only, but that’s a position that’s increasing in value every year. He earned coverage grades of 81.3 and 77.3 in that position the past two years and is undoubtedly one of the best full-time slots in the NFL. Callahan allowed only a 75.6 passer rating into his coverage this past season.

19. OG Rodger Saffold

Saffold was a stalwart on one of the best offensive lines in the league this past season. He earned the third-best run-blocking grade among all guards in 2018 and could fit in any scheme you’ll find in the NFL. He won’t get a mega-deal as he turns 31 this offseason, but he’s nowhere near the end of his usefulness.

20. CB/S Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu had to take a prove it deal after the injuries piled up and he was cut in Arizona. Mathieu proved he’s still more than capable of making plays around the line of scrimmage. While he looked uncomfortable as a deep safety at times, he earned the fourth-best run-defense grade of any safety and notched the seventh-most stops. Not even 27 yet, Mathieu looks over his injuries woes.

21. LB C.J. Mosley

Mosley has been the definition of solid throughout his career. He’s played 5,160 snaps including the playoffs in his career and only his 2015 season had a grade below 70.0. He’s also been incredibly sound as a tackler, with single-digit misses each of the last two seasons.

22. CB Kareem Jackson

While he was a cornerback this past season, Jackson may also have a second act to his career that sees someone coveting him for his ability to play safety. Houston dabbled with him there and in the slot this past year, and it led to his highest graded season since 2014.

23. EDGE Preston Smith

Smith is a very intriguing prospect after a breakout season of sorts in 2018. His 76.9 overall grade was a career high, and he racked up over 50 pressures and 20 run stops as a full-time starter.

24. CB Jason McCourty

McCourty will be 32 next season, but we’ve seen him revive his career in two very different schemes in Cleveland and New England the past two seasons. His 79.1 overall grade this past season was his highest since 2012.

25. QB Teddy Bridgewater

This one is a pure projection for the 26-year-old quarterback. Bridgewater looked ‘back’ enough after an 80.9 preseason grade in 2018 for the Saints to give up a third-round pick for him. At the same time, his lone regular-season start in Week 17 he earned an uninspired 59.0 overall grade (albeit with backups).