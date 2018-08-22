PFF Press Pass – NFL previews for every matchup during preseason Week 3

We’re halfway through the 2018 NFL preseason schedule and rosters are starting to take form across the league. The 2018 NFL Draft has already starting paying dividends, as noted by the grades from some of the first-round draft picks already.

PFF’s Press Pass for Week 3 takes you deeper into the intriguing matchups for every game during the third full week of the preseason. Building on our features from last week, here are the budding storylines for all 16 games on the slate this weekend:

Jonesing for a breakout

Second-year cornerback Sidney Jones was the Eagles’ highest-graded defensive player at 86.7 overall last week, breaking up three passes in coverage despite allowing four catches and a touchdown on seven targets. He played some on the outside but was the starter in the slot, where Patrick Robinson emerged last year in Philadelphia. Jones, a second-round pick last year, missed almost all of 2017 with a torn Achilles, but he’s starting his second season off on the right foot with a strong preseason.

Baker is coming

Head coach Hue Jackson has been adamant that Tyrod Taylor is the Week 1 starter in Cleveland, that much is certain. However, it’s no secret Baker Mayfield is the future of the Cleveland Browns, and if recent history is any indicator, he’ll see the field at some point this season. Mayfield has been as advertised through the first two weeks of preseason, earning overall grades of 80.2 and 83.4. His passing grade of 84.9 is fifth among 84 qualifying quarterbacks with at least 10 dropbacks, and the highest among rookies. While admittedly a small sample size, if Mayfield can continue his strong preseason, it won’t be a surprise if the first overall pick sees the field sooner than later.

Unfamiliar faces ascending Denver’s RB depth chart

Broncos’ 2018 third-round pick Royce Freeman and once-promising Devontae Booker were offseason favorites to lead the team in touches. In the past two weeks however, Freeman and Booker have played 22 and 17 total snaps, respectively. Of the 131 total running back touches played, seventh-round pick David Williams leads the way with 43 snaps, undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay has seen 27 and second-year player De’Angelo Henderson 22. It’s a safe bet to assume the matchup with the Redskins on Friday night will have a sizeable impact on the results of the competition.

AP in the mix at RB for Washington?

Former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson has signed with Washington and will compete for carries in the Redskins’ backfield. Peterson hasn’t earned a 67.0-plus PFF grade in four years and had his third-worst mark (51.8 overall grade) of his career last season. He joins a backfield that has been dominated by Rob Kelley and Kapri Bibbs following the Derrius Guice injury in the Redskins’ first preseason game. With Samaje Perine out for at least a week with an ankle injury, the door is open for Peterson to make an immediate impact.

Moton proving himself a starter

Taylor Moton has yet allow a QB pressure this preseason over 36 pass-blocking snaps and his overall grade of 83.6 ranks fifth overall among qualifying tackles. With 2017 2nd-Team All-Pro, Daryl Williams likely to begin the year on the injured reserve, how Moton performs in his absence will likely determine this offensive line’s success in 2018. The former second-round pick has looked great the last couple weeks both in pass protection (84.0 grade) and on run-blocks (81.2).

Rivers’ pass-rushing presence

A season ago, Derek Rivers was the Patriots’ first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft (83rd overall) but was lost for the season after playing just 36 snaps in the preseason. He’s made his presence known already this season however, as he leads the team with nine QB pressures this preseason while his pass-rush productivity of 12.5 ranks 18th among edge defenders. The Patriots’ defensive pressure percentage of 33 percent ranked 25th in the league last year and Rivers can likely earn quite a bit of playing time with another big showing on Friday night.

QB controversy with the Jets?

Sam Darnold was drafted to be the face of the franchise for the Jets, but Teddy Bridgewater’s performance this preseason has people wondering if he can steal the starting job for now (or whether he’ll be traded due to his rising stock). After two preseason games, Bridgewater has an overall grade of 85.1, ranking fourth out of 46 quarterbacks. Darnold has an overall grade of 75.6, ranking 10th. The two aren’t very far off from each other on several statistics, however on Bridgewater’s 12 pressured dropbacks, he’s completed 8-of-9 attempts for 79 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, good for a passer rating of 140.3. On Darnold’s 11 pressured dropbacks, he has completed 5-of-6 attempts for 43 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, giving him a passer rating of 47.6. Bridgewater’s continued success will either leave the Jets with a battle of two competent quarterbacks, or an even higher trade value, if they were to choose to do so.

Webb rebounds after poor Week 1 performance

After earning an overall grade of 34.7 in the first preseason game and ranking last among qualifying quarterbacks, Davis Webb redeemed himself with a good performance against the Lions in Week 2. Webb was given an overall grade of 78.5 in the second preseason game, ranking second among quarterbacks with at least 20 snaps last week. He was strong when given a clean pocket, as he completed 11-of-14 attempts for 121 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions but will need to improve his accuracy, as he has a 66.7 adjusted completion percentage this preseason, ranking 27th of 37 quarterbacks.

Johnson looking to separate from the Lions’ RB pack

The Lions took Kerryon Johnson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft this past April, and the early returns have been positive. Through the first two preseason games, Johnson has played 56 snaps and has an overall grade this of 78.5 that ranks tied for eighth at the position. On his 16 touches so far, Johnson has avoided five total tackles, and 30 of his 43 rushing yards have come after contact. With the third preseason game serving as the regular season “dress rehearsal,” Johnson has the chance to distance himself from LeGarrette Blount as the Lions primary back.

Davis looking to establish role in Bucs secondary

Another second-rounder out of Auburn, Carlton Davis didn’t play this past Thursday for the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury. With Vernon Hargreaves out, and fellow 2018 second-rounder M.J. Stewart going down with injury last week, Davis could make up for lost time. In his preseason debut, Davis played 41 snaps including 23 in coverage. He allowed 0.91 yards per coverage snap in that game, almost mirroring his final season’s number where he allowed 1.01. With injuries aplenty in the Tampa secondary, the Bucs could need Davis as a key contributor early in his rookie season.

Eric Wilson continuing hot start to the 2018 preseason

Vikings LB Eric Wilson is a player to watch in this one as he’ll be looking to build on back-to-back strong performances to start the preseason. The 2017 undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati has earned an overall grade of 90.9 through two games, ranking fourth out of 154 linebackers to play at least 30 snaps. Wilson did not play a single snap in the regular season last year on defense, but excelled on special teams, earning a grade of 89.4 which ranked fourth in the league. While LB Ben Gedeon is still the likely favorite to start at weak-side linebacker, Wilson is certainly making a push for more playing time come the regular season.

Who is Seattle’s WR2?

The Seahawks signed WR Jaron Brown this offseason to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million. Last week against the Chargers, Brown was targeted twice, catching both targets for 74 yards including a 45-yard deep pass completion from QB Russell Wilson. After WR Doug Baldwin, who has led the team in targets the last four seasons, the second option in the Seahawks passing game remains unclear heading into 2018. WR Tyler Lockett has played just 11 snaps this preseason and is coming off a disappointing 2017 where he saw a career-low grade of 67.3 on the back of a career-high percentage of snaps played (64.8 percent). With Lockett now dealing with a toe injury, we’ll see if Brown can continue to impress this week against Minnesota in an attempt to push for the second wide receiver spot.

Green Bay’s talented receiving corps

As it stands right now, among the league’s receivers with at least two targeted passes this preseason, the Packers have three wide receivers who have graded out in the top 15 in overall offense grade. Davante Adams has produced the league’s top offense grade at the position this preseason with a 92.5 while rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow have each produced identical 85.6 marks. Kumerow leads all receivers with 190 receiving yards this preseason as Green Bay may have found their next stud at the position as they attempt to fill the void left by Jordy Nelson’s release this offseason.

More from hurst

Maurice Hurst exploded in his second game for the Raiders, tallying a 75.4 overall grade after just a 45.6 overall grade in his first appearance. Despite the inconsistency to start his preseason, he has, not shockingly, impressed with his pass-rushing skillset. Hurst has accumulated a 76.6 pass-rush grade across 28 pass-rushing snaps, good enough to rank 15th among interior defensive linemen with at least 20 snaps this preseason. Another strong performance will undoubtedly do wonders to his overall preseason grade, and his playing time come the regular season.

