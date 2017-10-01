NFL Week 4 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

By PFF Analysis Team • Oct 1, 2017

Each week, the PFF analysis team will bring you break downs of the most important matchups for each game of the NFL season.

Coverage by: Andrew Fleischer

WR Michael Thomas vs. CB Xavien Howard – Michael Thomas has lined up as the left wide receiver on 53 of his 91 routes through Week 3, and he’s earned an 82.4 overall grade as the Saints’ number No. 1 receiver. His 2.05 yards per route run is 12th out of 39 wide receivers with at least 18 targets. He’ll be opposed by Xavien Howard, who’s graded out poorly through two games so far, to the tune of a 40.8 overall grade. He’s being targeted for every 3.9 snaps he’s played in coverage, the fifth-worst mark among 109 cornerbacks with at least 38 coverage snaps.

Coverage by: Cyrus Geller

WR DeVante Parker vs. CB Ken Crawley – DeVante Parker currently leads the Dolphins in yards per route run at 2.04, which is 19th out of 92 qualified receivers in the NFL this year. He is also the team’s top deep threat, with a catch rate of 37.5 on deep balls (20-plus yards) and has the most receiving yards on those deep passes. He will likely draw Ken Crawley a lot on Sunday, who has been one of the few bright spots on the Saints defense. If he was qualified, his overall grade of 88.9 would rank second only to Jalen Ramsey among cornerbacks. Crawley was phenomenal last week against Carolina, as Cam Newton targeted him 10 times but he only allowed 30 receiving yards, and Newton’s passer rating when throwing at him was a lowly 47.9.

