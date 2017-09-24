NFL Week 3 Preview: Dolphins at Jets

By PFF Analysis Team • Sep 24, 2017

Coverage by: Cyrus Geller

WR Jarvis Landry vs. CB Morris Claiborne – Through two weeks of NFL play, Jarvis Landry ranks 12th out of 82 qualified receivers in yards per route run at 2.36. His overall grade of 76.1 puts him 25th out of 108 qualified receivers. Landry dominates the intermediate portions of the field, as he has been targeted 15 times this year and not one of those have been 20-plus yards down the field. Morris Claiborne has struggled mightily to start this 2017 season, as his porous overall grade of 45.9 ranks tied for 64th out of 96 qualified cornerbacks. Expect the Dolphins to throw at him a lot as he is one of the most highly targeted corners through two weeks. Claiborne is tied for 20th out of 103 corners in most coverage snaps per target at 9.8.

– Through two weeks of NFL play, Jarvis Landry ranks 12th out of 82 qualified receivers in yards per route run at 2.36. His overall grade of 76.1 puts him 25th out of 108 qualified receivers. Landry dominates the intermediate portions of the field, as he has been targeted 15 times this year and not one of those have been 20-plus yards down the field. Morris Claiborne has struggled mightily to start this 2017 season, as his porous overall grade of 45.9 ranks tied for 64th out of 96 qualified cornerbacks. Expect the Dolphins to throw at him a lot as he is one of the most highly targeted corners through two weeks. Claiborne is tied for 20th out of 103 corners in most coverage snaps per target at 9.8. RB Jay Ajayi vs. ILBs Demario Davis and Darron Lee – Jay Ajayi’s elusive rating through Week 2 is 68.3, ninth out of 41 qualified running backs. He is also tied for the fifth most missed tackles forced in the running game with seven, and he is averaging 2.93 yards after contact, which is also ninth among running backs. DeMario Davis and Darron Lee have struggled thus far in 2017, as their overall grades of 33.8 and 35.7 rank 64th and 60th respectively out of 67 linebackers. Stopping Ajayi is key to stopping the Miami offense, so Davis and Lee will have to put forth bounce back performances.

T Laremy Tunsil vs. EDGE Kony Ealy – It was a rough debut at left tackle for Laremy Tunsil last week, as he allowed two hurries, a hit and was responsible for the only two sacks the Dolphins gave up all game. His overall grade of 44.9 currently puts him 49th out of 71 qualified offensive tackles. Kony Ealy has also struggled this season, as he is currently tied for 41st out of 56 qualified 4-3 defenseive ends in pass-rushing productivity at 6.1, and in 37 pass-rushing snaps this year, he only has managed three total pressures.

WR Jermaine Kearse vs. CB Xavien Howard – The Chargers went after Howard early and often last week, as Phillip Rivers completed 10 of the 13 passes he threw at Howard for 87 yards and a passer rating of 94.1. If the Jets are to follow this strategy, Jermaine Kearse will have to come up big. Thus far in 2017, Josh McCown has a passer rating of 113.1 when targeting Kearse, completing 11 of 14 passes to him for 123 yards and two touchdowns. That connection should continue to flourish on Sunday.