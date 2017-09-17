NFL QB Overview from Week 3

By PFF Analysis Team • Sep 27, 2017

Every week at PFF we will give you a grade and statistical update on all NFL quarterbacks. Each image contains a number of traditional and advanced stats, including, of course, overall PFF grade which can be found as part of a PFF Edge subscription. Early in the season, sample sizes are small and numbers can vary greatly, so for that reason, the quarterbacks are organized by division for the first few weeks. Full quarterback rankings through Week 3 can be found as part of PFF Edge.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills – QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor had a highly efficient game against a Broncos defense known for making it tough on QB’s with pressure up front and tight coverage in the secondary. His 88.0 percent adjusted completion was tops in the NFL in Week 3 with just a few off target misses mostly early in the game. Taylor made a number of good plays on designed bootlegs, including a big gain to Nick O’ Leary on a corner route and finding his fourth option in Charles Clay for a TD down inside the 10 in the third quarter. Taylor’s work with play action both inside and outside of the pocket continue to be tops in the NFL, going 7-for-8 for 93 yards a touchdown and a 154.7 passer rating this week.

New England Patriots – QB Tom Brady

Brady was outstanding once again, though he did have some uncharacteristic lackluster work in the pocket that led to three fumbles. Aside from that, he drove the ball down the field and pulled his usual late-game magic with an incredible, pinpoint game-winning touchdown to WR Brandin Cooks, making the throw while under heavy pressure. On the season, Brady’s numbers under pressure are off the charts as he’s completed 22-of-30 for 441 yards and three touchdowns, good for a league-high passer rating of 148.6. He also leads the league with 368 yards on deep (20-plus yard) passes.

AFC North

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Blake Bortles

After the Ravens defense took the ball from quarterbacks for eight interceptions through two weeks, Bortles played a smart calculated game with good accuracy throughout Sunday in London. The offense flowed with a good mix of quick game, move the pocket plays, and screens to keep the Ravens off balance. Bortles made some big time throws, firing a strike to Marcedes Lewis on a stick nod on the 3rd and goal from 5-yard line, and later finding Lewis down the seam for a 30-yard TD. The best thing Bortles did was avoid making the big mistake, checking the ball down on early down play actions when the coverage dictated to do so. If he can play with this type of decision making and accuracy, the Jags are going to continue to be a force.

Houston Texans – QB Deshaun Watson

It was the first game in which we saw some big-time throws from Watson, two of which were lasers up the seam for touchdowns. He also had a fantastic throw back across his body as his playmaking aiblity truly shined through. On the other side he threw an ill-advised interception and had a bad fumble in the pocket to go with a few other key misses along the way. Overall, this game showed Watson’s playmaking potential and it’s a good stepping stone for the rest of the season.

Tennessee Titans – QB Marcus Mariota

It was an up-and-down outing for Mariota who missed on a number of early throws, but settled down to have a solid game. He’s been inconsistent at the intermediate level this season, but he threw one of the prettiest deep comebacks you’ll see, fitting the ball into a tight window along the sideline for his only big-time throw of the game. After having a negated fumble and a poor misread of coverage for an interception in the first two weeks, Mariota played a game free of turnover-worthy plays and if he can continue to take care of the ball, the Titans should be one of the better teams in the AFC

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers – QB Philip Rivers

Rivers was off from the start, underthrowing deep passes for easy interceptions and missing more throws than we’re used to seeing. He’s now tied for 26th with an adjusted completion percentage of only 27.3 percent on deep (20-plus yard) throws and his passer rating of 83.7 when throwing from a clean pocket ranks 28th.

Kansas City Chiefs – QB Alex Smith

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys – QB Dak Prescott

With the Cowboys offense on the field for just 47 snaps, Prescott made the most of his 18 passing attempts. Not much was going in the passing game throughout the first half, but Prescott made most of his work in the second half with big plays off of play action, going 6-for-6 for 139 yards and a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Prescott’s ability to throw accurately on the run may only be rivaled by Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, with it on full display on a play action scramble play for a TD to Brice Butler early in the 4th quarter, and another late in the fourth to Butler to help seal the game.

Philadelphia Eagles – QB Carson Wentz

Manning got on track this week with the combination of solid protection from his offensive line, under pressure on just 14.9 percent of dropbacks (second fewest Week 3), and the Eagles 3-seam zone coverage with off corners on the outside. This played into the Giants hand allowing for the ball to come out quick and them to do what they do best with a number of slants and timing routes outside the numbers. Eli had two poor plays on the day, with a go ball to Brandon Marshall left inside allowing for Rasul Douglas to make the INT, and a bad decision to fire a slant in a tight window that Mychal Kendricks got his hands on and tipped up to Patrick Robinson for an INT. His fourth quarter play in the red zone connecting with Odell Beckham Jr. for a pair of scores, as well as his throw to Sterling Shepard over the middle in a tight window that saw Shepard go 77 yards for a touchdown, were not quite enough to get the Giants out of there with a win.

NFC North

Detroit Lions – QB Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers – QB Aaron Rodgers

Without his starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, Rodgers felt the heat up front for much of the game under pressure on 54.9 percent of snaps, most in Week 3. The Bengals defensive gameplan was solid, with their blitz package and mix of zone coverages matching up well for the Packers passing concepts. Rodgers was able to pull through on a late rally in the fourth quarter with a number of throws on the run including a strike to Jordy Nelson on a quick out to send the game into overtime. In classic Rodgers fashion, he drew the defense offsides on a 3rd and 10 and hit Geronimo Allison in the cover-2 hole to set up the game winning field goal in overtime.

Minnesota Vikings – QB Sam Bradford / Case Keenum

Keenum ended up the top graded passer in Week 3 with a number of big time throws and avoiding making any key mistakes with zero turnover worthy plays. Keenum threw the ball accurately down the field with in stride throws on a go ball to Adam Theilen, his first throw of the game, and a post to Stefon Diggs in tight coverage. Whether it was man or zone, Keenum continually got the right guy with accuracy. His passing under pressure was impressive, going 9-for-11 for 114 yards and the fifth-best passer rating of the week of 109.8.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers – QB Cam Newton

Whether it’s injury or an adjustment to more of a short passing game, Newton has not played well through three games. It’s currently a bad combination of too many turnover-worthy throws and Newton is not offsetting them with his usual array of big-time throws. The short game has not been good as Newton has a passer rating of only 56.0 on passes thrown in the 0-9-yard range.

New Orleans Saints – QB Drew Brees

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams – QB Jared Goff

Goff continues to look much more comfortable than he did as a rookie and against the 49ers, it was a combination of good decision-making and accuracy that led to the week’s No. 3 quarterback performance at 86.2 overall. Whether crediting the scheme, playmakers, or simply Year 2 development from Goff, the Rams offense has been one of the league’s best through three weeks and Goff ranks second in adjusted completion percentage on deep (20-plus yard) passes at 69.2 percent.

