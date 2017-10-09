LB Kiko Alonso turned in an elite performance in Week 5
By Brett Whitefield • Miami Dolphins • Kiko Alonso • Oct 9, 2017ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Kiko Alonso #47 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills on December 24, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Miami defeats Buffalo 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
- Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso put up an elite performance Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans. Playing all 59 of the team’s defensive snaps, Alonso earned an overall grade of 91.7 while making plays in coverage, against the run and even rushing the passer. With just Monday night football remaining, Alonso has the highest game grade of the week among linebackers.
- Defending the pass, Alonso was fantastic in coverage in this game, earning a coverage grade of 88.3 on 34 coverage snaps. He allowed just 18 yards on three receptions while also making three tackles resulting in an offensive failure in the passing game. Alonso also picked up a sack off of a blitz.
- On 20 snaps defending the run, Alonso racked up three more stops giving him the third highest run-stop percentage for the week among 4-3 outside linebackers at 15.0 percent.