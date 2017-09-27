Dolphins reinstate LB Timmons after suspension
By Mark Chichester • Miami Dolphins • Lawrence Timmons • Sep 27, 2017DAVIE, FL - MAY 23: Lawrence Timmons #94 of the Miami Dolphins talks to the media after the team's OTAs on May 23, 2017 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
- The Miami Dolphins have reinstated linebacker Lawrence Timmons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Timmons was suspended “indefinitely” after he went missing ahead of the team’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is expected to play in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
- Timmons was signed to a two-year contract with the team this offseason, after spending the first 12 years of his career at the Pittsburgh Steelers. In recent seasons, his play has tailed off dramatically, but he was still productive in certain dimensions, registering 148 stops and 55 total quarterback pressures 2014-2016, the eighth- and sixth-highest marks among linebackers, respectively.
- With Timmons away from the team, third-year linebacker Mike Hull has played in his place, but he’s struggled to find his feet. Hull has played 120 snaps over the last two weeks, but registered poor game grades of 35.2 and 48.4.
- Timmons showed promise in the Dolphins scheme this preseason, and ended the campaign with a PFF overall grade of 77.8, the highest grade among Dolphins linebackers. The highlight of his preseason came in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he tallied four defensive stops, two pressures, two passes defended and one interception, on his way to an overall grade of 82.4.