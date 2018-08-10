ReFocused, NFL Preseason Week 1: All game recaps and analysis

By PFF Analysis Team • Aug 10, 2018

PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.

Thursday, August 9

Green Bay Packers 31, Tennessee Titans 17

Indianapolis Colts 19, Seattle Seahawks 17

San Francisco 49ers 24, Dallas Cowboys 21

Friday, August 10

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets

Detroit Lions @ Oakland Raiders

Saturday, August 11

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals