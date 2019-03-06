2019 Free Agency Profile: Ja'Wuan James

Ja’Wuan James has been good, not great in his five-year career – unspectacular if you will. And that quality of play at tackle, contrary to popular belief, is well worth his expected price tag this offseason.

Pro Football Focus will be running through 50-plus pending/soon-to-be free agents between January 7, 2019 and March 8, 2019 to offer a detailed analysis of the top players bound for new contracts and (possibly) new teams in 2019.

James’ run-blocking chops, in addition to his good, not great pass-blocking chops, also add to his value. His three-year run-blocking grade (74.6) ranks 16th among the 46 offensive tackles with at least 2,000 offensive snaps since 2016.

