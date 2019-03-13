PFF's 2019 NFL Free Agency Deal Grader

By PFF Analysis Team • Mar 13, 2019

The 2019 NFL Free Agency period began with a flurry during the legal tampering window before officially opening on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 PM. With deals going official at will after that date, we kick off our PFF 2019 NFL Free Agency Deal Grader, taking a look at all the signings once we have official financial details, big or small, and pitting them against our PFF grading system.

A deal will receive an Elite, Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average or Poor grade based on our system of grading and be influenced by player grade, player age, full official contract details as well as other factors. Follow along with our 2019 Free Agency live blog for all other news and rumors as our team of analysts sift through all the news with an eye on player evaluation through our analysis.

We will be updating our Deal Grader as we get official word on the specific contracts, and so, without further ado, our grades on all 2019 NFL Free Agency deals:

Elite

Packers sign safety Adrian Amos to a four-year, $36M deal, $12M guaranteed

When you compare this to some of the other deals handed out to safeties this week, most notably Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu, this is incredible value for the Green Bay Packers. Amos has been a top-10 safety in PFF grades in each of the past two seasons and while he’s not going to make as many highlight-reel plays as the likes of his former Bears teammate Eddie Jackson, he’s a really good safety. He plays the run well, can run with tight ends downfield and can force incompletions by timing his hits perfectly. One of the best signings of free agency so far. — @PFF_Gordon

Very Good

Lions add edge Trey Flowers, sign him to a five-year, $90M deal, $50M guaranteed

It’s a lot of money, but it’s also market value for one of the top edge defenders in the NFL. Flowers hit free agency at 26 years old, is coming off a career year where he was the third highest-graded player in the regular season at the position and has the positional versatility that allows him to play across the defensive line. A player who can make an impact on the edge and on the defensive interior, Flowers might not have been a bargain salary wise, but he improves the Lions defense. — @PFF_Gordon

Titans sign edge Cameron Wake to three-year, $23M deal, $10M guaranteed

How long can Cameron Wake continue to be an effective pass-rusher in the NFL despite his advancing years? Well, until his performance drops off, deals like this are always going to be good value. Wake registered a sack, hit or hurry once every 5.8 pass-rushing snaps in 2018 and finished the year with a PFF pass-rushing grade of 81.1, the 11th-highest at the position. Getting a high-quality veteran pass-rusher for less than $8M per year is nice business for Tennessee. — @PFF_Gordon

Cardinals sign Jordan Hicks to four-year, $36M deal, $12M guaranteed

Hicks was our top-ranked off-ball linebacker available in free agency this season due to his abilities in coverage. In his four seasons with the Eagles, his lowest coverage grade for a season was 71.5 in 2017, a mark still above average. He has surrendered just one touchdown into his coverage in each of his four NFL seasons and has accumulated seven interceptions and seven pass breakups in that span. Josh Bynes was Arizona’s highest-graded linebacker in coverage last year (63.7), and he remains a free agent. — @PFF_Josh

Raiders sign S Lamarcus Joyner to four-year, $42M deal, $16.7M guaranteed

Joyner is coming off a franchise tag season after grading as one of the best safeties in the game in 2017 that was buoyed by an elite coverage grade of 91.2. He was unable to replicate those lofty grades but still performed at a good level in 2018 with a coverage grade of 70.9 and an overall 73.1 grade. He provides Oakland with a true deep safety with good range to allow Karl Joseph the freedom to roam the box. — @JohnKosko3

Bills sign OT Ty Nsekhe to two-year, $14.5M deal, $7.7M guaranteed

Ty Nsekhe may be the game’s best swing tackle, having shown over the past few seasons that he can fill in and start along multiple positions on the offensive line. He also has high-quality starts at left tackle, such as an 81.9 PFF grade against the Falcons this past season. And Buffalo got him for similar money to Bobby Hart in Cincinnati. — @PFF_Sam

Browns sign DI Sheldon Richardson to three-year, $39M deal, $21.5M guaranteed

Sheldon Richardson may forever tease even greater potential than the production he has shown in his career, but he will be consistently productive and add significant pressure to the interior of the Browns’ defense. He has averaged 47 total pressures over his career, which would have been second on the Browns in 2018, and he now gives Cleveland one of the meanest looking front-fours in the game. — @PFF_Sam

Above Average

Panthers sign C Matt Paradis to a three-year, $27M deal, $10M guaranteed

Including his injury-plagued 2018 season, Paradis has earned 74.0-plus overall grades in all four years he’s played in the NFL. He also earned a career-best 90.2 overall grade in 2016, which was largely propped up by his 90.0 run-blocking grade that season.

Paradis’ four-year grade (86.7) ranks fourth among the 29 centers with 2,000 or more snaps in the NFL since 2015. Only Travis Frederick (91.7), Alex Mack (91.7) and Jason Kelce (91.1) rank ahead of him in overall grade. Paradis also ranks fourth in run-blocking grade (85.0) and 10th in pass-blocking grade (82.3) on the list.

A healthy Paradis is well worth the $9 million Carolina will throw his way on average per year, especially considering his high-floor production and 2016 ceiling. — @PFF_AustinGayle

Packers sign edge Preston Smith to four-year, $52M deal, $16M guaranteed

Like Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith heads to Green Bay on the back of a career year and in reality is a better deal than the other Smith simply because he represents a little better value. He set career highs in PFF grade (76.9), total pressures (53) and tackles resulting in a defensive stop (27). Pairing the two Smiths on the edge has definitely improved the Packers defense heading into 2019. — @PFF_Gordon

Titans sign OG Rodger Saffold to four-year, $44M deal, $22.5M guaranteed

Saffold was one of the top offensive linemen available in free agency this year, and his addition at least on paper gives the Titans one of the top offensive lines in the league. The fact that his 72.6 pass-blocking grade in 2018 was his second-lowest in the past seven seasons speaks to how consistent he is in the discipline. In four playoff games over the past two seasons, he did not surrender a single sack or hit. — @PFF_Josh

Texans sign CB Bradley Roby to one-year, $10M deal

Roby had a down 2018, grading out at just 58.6 while allowing passer rating of 113.0 into his coverage. Though, in 2017, he finished as the 23rd-ranked cornerback with a grade of 78.3 and an 84.0 passer rating against. Which type of season the Texans will get out of Roby remains to be seen, but he has shown he can perform as an above-average boundary corner in this league. And a one-year prove-it deal makes sense to test what kind of player he can be for Houston. — @PFF_Louie

Bills sign WR John Brown to three-year, $27M deal, $10.1M guaranteed

John Brown showed last season in Baltimore he could still get open, and when Joe Flacco was the quarterback, he was a viable deep threat. Josh Allen took a deep shot on 19.7% of his attempts as a rookie, by far the most of any quarterback in the league, so this is a connection with potential for big plays. — @PFF_Sam

Average

Lions sign WR Danny Amendola to a one-year, $5.75M deal, $4.5M guaranteed

Amendola played through lackluster quarterback play in Miami last season and still finished the season with the 14th-highest catch rate from the slot at 79.6%. He’s a capable weapon over the middle and one the Lions will hope can help fill the void left by Golden Tate. Amendola’s presence in the locker room as a potential veteran leader as well as his prowess on the field should pay dividends and is well worth the cost of just $4.5 million guaranteed over the next season. — @PFF_Cam

Jets sign RB Le’Veon Bell to four-year, $52.5M deal, $35M guaranteed

There are few teams in the NFL that Le’Veon Bell wouldn’t materially upgrade with his talents, but the question was always going to come down to money after he sat out the entirety of 2018 looking for a big contract. Bell’s peak year of 2015 saw him earn an overall PFF grade of 89.7, one of the best marks we’ve ever seen, and he can help in all facets of the game on offense. — @PFF_Sam

Packers sign edge Za’Darius Smith to four-year, $66M deal, $34.5M guaranteed

The Packers are taking a little bit of a gamble here, given that Smith’s 2018 season was significantly better than his first three years in the league, but they are adding a player who was tied for the 14th-highest PFF pass-rushing grade among edge defenders in 2018. With 10 sacks, 17 hits and 34 pressures in his final year in Baltimore, he has the opportunity to provide a big improvement to the Packers defense if he can continue at that level and beyond. — @PFF_Gordon

Broncos sign CB Kareem Jackson to three-year, $33M deal, $23M guaranteed

Jackson was the 14th highest-graded cornerback in the NFL last year and produced a PFF coverage grade of 74.2 and a PFF run-defense grade of 90.5, both of which ranked in the top 25 among cornerbacks. If you’re looking for a shutdown corner, you’re going to be disappointed, but Jackson is solid value at $11M per year. — @PFF_Gordon

Broncos sign OT Ja’Wuan James to four-year, $52M deal, $25M guaranteed

James has been a solid but not great starter throughout his career while being plagued with injuries that kept him sidelined for several games in 2015 and 2017. He’s coming off just his third (almost) full season in 2018 and it coincides with a career low in pressures allowed at 26 but a career high in sacks allowed at seven. James’ 70.8 overall grade ranked 32nd at the offensive tackle position in 2018 but for a Broncos team that started Jared Veldheer at RT and failed to regain his early career form of having five seasons of at least a 77.5 overall grade, it was a needed improvement. — @JohnKosko3

Colts sign WR Devin Funchess to one-year, $10M deal, $7M guaranteed

Devin Funchess finished 2018 with an overall grade of 68.0, which would be the second-highest on the Colts roster. Out of his 46 receptions, 35 went for a first down or touchdown, however, he averaged just 1.9 yards after catch per reception, which tied for 114th out of 116 qualified receivers. He also caught just 35.0% of his contested catch opportunities, which ranked 84th in the NFL and would have been last of Colts wide receivers. Similar to Bradley Roby, a one-year, prove-it deal makes sense for the Colts. — @PFF_Louie

Below Average

Dolphins sign TE Dwayne Allen to a two-year, $7M deal, n/a guaranteed

The Dolphins gave Allen a two-year deal worth $3.5 million a year after he hauled in all of just three passes a season ago with the Patriots. His overall grades have fallen off a cliff as of late and recorded a career-low 51.0 that saw him falter to just a 58.0 pass-blocking grade as well. There are seemingly other tight end options available on the board, so this seems as a bit of a reach in our book with his play falling off as of late. — @PFF_Cam

49ers sign LB Kwon Alexander to a four-year deal, $54M deal, $14.25M guaranteed

Alexander has showcased impressive athleticism on film and does a really good job finding ball carriers. The issue though is that his consistency hasn’t matched that athleticism on the field. He has missed 78 tackles over the past four seasons and is coming off an ACL injury. That’s a lot of money to commit to a player who hasn’t lived up to his athletic potential so far. — @PFF_Gordon

Vikings re-sign LB Anthony Barr to five-year, $67.5M deal, $33M guaranteed

Anthony’s Barr’s career in Minnesota has been a curious one, with his grade topping off in 2015, bottoming out in 2016 and ascending slowly the last two years. It’s likely good for him to stay as an off-the-ball linebacker who can be effective as a blitzer (best among linebackers in pass-rush productivity in 2018), but it’s a real question as to how much a player who has been roughly a win above replacement during his career can add relative to his contract moving forward. — @PFF_Eric

Packers sign OG Billy Turner to four-year, $28M deal, $11M guaranteed

While the positional need was clear, this move is a bit puzzling in terms of Turner’s past production and the amount of money Green Bay is giving him. The Packers are clearly paying him to be a starter, but 2018 was just the second season of his five-year career he served his team as a full-time starter. For his career, he has played a total of 1,142 pass-block reps and has surrendered 16 sacks and 69 total pressures. However, he has shown promise as of late, and last year in Denver, he ended the season strong, as he yielded no sacks and just one quarterback hit in his final eight games. — @PFF_Josh

Jaguars sign QB Nick Foles to four-year, $88M deal, $50M guaranteed

Nick Foles has the best-two single-game grades that we’ve seen for the Eagles over the past few seasons, and they came in the two most important games they have played – the NFC Championship and then the Super Bowl – but he also has the worst games and remains a tremendously volatile quarterback whose baseline performance is questionable. The Jaguars are betting on the upside, but it is a significant gamble. — @PFF_Sam

Poor

Bengals re-sign OT Bobby Hart to a three-year, $21M deal, $5.5M guaranteed

Hart is clearly a high-effort player that the Bengals staff is high on but there were 85 tackles who took at least 232 snaps for their team last year and Hart ranked 73rd out of all of them. He struggled in pass protection, allowing 39 pressures on his 651 snaps in pass protection that included 10 sacks. His run-blocking wasn’t much better either as that hasn’t ever really been a strong suit for him. The Bengals will shell out a lot of cash to him at the right tackle spot when there were certainly other options available, including at the time of signing, Ty Nsekhe who signed in Buffalo for similar money. — @PFF_Cam

