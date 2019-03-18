2018 Season Recaps for all 32 NFL teams

During the NFL season, our team of 300-plus staff spend around 20,000 man-hours grading and analyzing every play of the NFL season, from the kickoff in the Hall of Fame game to the final play of the Super Bowl.

Now that the 2018 season is officially in the books, we can now take a look back at the season through the eyes of each NFL team and using the grades and statistics that we have compiled, we and detail what went right, what went wrong and explain what that team has to look forward to.

Below is the 2018 season recaps for all 32 NFL teams.

The Cincinnati Bengals stumbled to a 6-10 record in 2018, limping their way to the finish line after losing three star players on offense, including perennial All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green. Read more…

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2018 season with a 7-8-1 record, bouncing back from an 0-16 campaign and instilling new life into their fan base. Read more…

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an up and down season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but there were still many highlights to carry them into 2019. Read more…

Baltimore Ravens The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North at 10-6 after a 4-5 start as rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson led a revamped offense and the defense proved to be one of the league’s best. Read more…

Indianapolis Colts The Indianapolis Colts returned to the playoffs with a wild-card berth and a win against their division rival Houston Texans before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Read more… Jacksonville Jaguars The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2018 season with high hopes, but a struggling offense and regressing defense led to a 5-11 record and last-place finish in the AFC South. Read more… Houston Texans

With a star-studded cast of defensive players and an offense on the brink of being a top-10 unit, the Houston Texans finished with an 11-5 record but were ousted from the playoffs in the wild-card round. Read more…