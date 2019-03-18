2018 Season Recaps for all 32 NFL teams
During the NFL season, our team of 300-plus staff spend around 20,000 man-hours grading and analyzing every play of the NFL season, from the kickoff in the Hall of Fame game to the final play of the Super Bowl.
Now that the 2018 season is officially in the books, we can now take a look back at the season through the eyes of each NFL team and using the grades and statistics that we have compiled, we and detail what went right, what went wrong and explain what that team has to look forward to.
Below is the 2018 season recaps for all 32 NFL teams.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals stumbled to a 6-10 record in 2018, limping their way to the finish line after losing three star players on offense, including perennial All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns finished the 2018 season with a 7-8-1 record, bouncing back from an 0-16 campaign and instilling new life into their fan base.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an up and down season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but there were still many highlights to carry them into 2019.
Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the playoffs with a wild-card berth and a win against their division rival Houston Texans before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2018 season with high hopes, but a struggling offense and regressing defense led to a 5-11 record and last-place finish in the AFC South.
Houston Texans
With a star-studded cast of defensive players and an offense on the brink of being a top-10 unit, the Houston Texans finished with an 11-5 record but were ousted from the playoffs in the wild-card round.
Tennessee Titans
Despite their 9-7 record in 2018, the Tennessee Titans did little offensively as they were carried by their top-10 defense, while former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota struggled at times.
Buffalo Bills
After their first playoff appearance this millennium, the Bills took a step back offensively and finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.
New England Patriots
While the regular season had more bumps than usual, the Patriots found their groove in the playoffs to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and secure the sixth championship in franchise history.
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
The New York Jets continued their rebuilding process behind rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, but even a rebuild couldn't save head coach Todd Bowles' job after a 4-12 finish.
Denver Broncos
Denver's season began well enough, but after a 2-0 start the wheels began to fall off, and the team ultimately finished in third place in the AFC West with four consecutive losses to finish the year, leading to the firing of Head Coach Vance Joseph shortly thereafter.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers had an outstanding regular season, tying for the best record in the AFC at 12-4 before defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. Their playoff push ended in a lopsided loss to the New England Patriots, but the pieces are in place for another impressive run.
Kansas City Chiefs
Oakland Raiders
The second Jon Gruden era in Oakland got off to an interesting start, with the team being plunged firmly into rebuilding mode. However, there were signs of life for a team now flush with draft capital and spending money.
Chicago Bears
First-year head coach Matt Nagy completely turned around the Bears and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, leading them to a 12-4 record and the NFC North crown.
Green Bay Packers
The Mike McCarthy era came to a close in 2018 as the Packers offense couldn’t get out of their own way and Green Bay stumbled to a disappointing 6-9-1 record.
Detroit Lions
The defense bottomed out in Matt Patricia's first season as the finished 6-10 and dead last in the NFC North.
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins proved not to be the answer as seemingly every position group outside of wide receiver took a step back for the Vikings. They finished 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs a year after playing in the NFC championship game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a 5-11 record during the 2018 season as their offense was called upon to light up the scoreboards in an attempt to simply keep up with the number of yards and points their defense allowed.
Atlanta Falcons
Coming into the year with Super Bowl aspirations, it was a disappointing 7-9 season for the Atlanta Falcons who battled injuries early on while their defense took a step back from 2017.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers came up short of a return trip to the postseason as their deficiencies that saw them out in 2017 came back to bite them in 2018, and the face of the franchise, Cam Newton, lacked offensive firepower while the defense was nothing better than middle-of-the-pack.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints were one of the league's best all-around teams, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC before a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.
Dallas Cowboys
After starting the season 3-5, the Dallas Cowboys were able to right the ship and win seven of their last eight games to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. The team managed to win a playoff game for the first time since 2014 before falling to the Rams to end their season.
New York Giants
Coming off the worst season the franchise had endured for decades, the Giants did manage to improve a little in 2018, but only to five wins in a division where the next-worst team had two more than that, leaving many of the biggest questions surrounding this franchise's future still unanswered.
Washington Redskins
Philadelphia Eagles
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be on their way to a lost season, but they snuck into the playoffs as a wild card team and upset the Chicago Bears before losing to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were unable to live up to their high expectations, in part due to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going down due to injury early in the season. However, there is plenty to be excited about in San Francisco looking forward.
Arizona Cardinals
A disappointing season landed the No. 1 overall pick for the Cardinals, and it's rebuilding time as Steve Wilks was fired after his only year as head coach.
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks made an impressive playoff run in 2018 before falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. They've rebuilt the roster in recent years, but there are still stars remaining in Seattle.