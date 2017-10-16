PFF Edge

Be prepared for every snap of the 2017 season with PFF Fantasy and NFL Player Grades.

Get PFF Edge Learn More
$39.99/yr

PFF Elite

The very best of PFF. Our full access pass elevates your football IQ to genius level.    

Get PFF Elite Learn More
$34.99/mo or $199.99/yr

Fantasy Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player data and signature stats to project player performances for fantasy and DFS games.

Fantasy Game Notes: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

By Jeff Ratcliffe • Oct 16, 2017
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 15: Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled after pulling in this reception against Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dolphins Team Stats

  • Snaps: 64 – Run (48.4%), Pass (51.6%)
  • Plays Inside the 5: none
  • Offensive Line Yards Before Contact Per Attempt: 1.1

You must have PFF Edge to continue reading...
Learn More
Login

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare