PFF’s 2017 NFL draft recap for all 32 teams

After months of speculation that led to three days of compelling action, the 2017 NFL Draft is over. The agonizing seconds that ticked away for all 253 athletes drafted were preceded by joyous moments as NFL teams filled holes in their rosters, both big and small. From quarterbacks to long snappers, incessant chanting of ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ to Hall of Famers playing the role of villain on the draft stage, the 2017 iteration of the NFL Draft saw just about everything one could ever ask a NFL Draft to provide.

Pro Football Focus has evaluated every pick from all seven rounds and has recapped each day of the action. We address how each player drafted performed during their college career, while taking into consideration where they project on their new team.

With that, here are our 2017 NFL draft recaps for each day, for all 32 NFL teams:

AFC East

1 (27) (from Kansas City) Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

2 (437) (from Los Angeles Rams) Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

2 (63) (from Atlanta) Dion Dawkins, G, Temple

5 (163) (from New England via Denver) Matt Milano, LB, Boston College

5 (171) (from Dallas) Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

6 (195) Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State

Day 1: Buffalo added a 2018 first-round pick and a third-rounder that was eventually traded, and they still landed the No. 2 cornerback on our board in White. He led the nation with an 89.9 overall grade in 2016, bouncing back from a subpar 2015 season that saw him grade at 75.3. White has the movement size to handle himself on the outside and the movement skills to cover the slot.

Day 2: Trading up for both of their second-round picks, Buffalo added two pieces to their offense in Jones and Dawkins. Jones was a high-volume receiver at East Carolina, catching 158 passes in 2016 and he uses his strong route-running to add a possession option for the Bills. Dawkins played tackle at Temple, and he may get a shot there, but he could become a power run-blocking guard at the next level. Dawkins gave up only two sacks, two hits and five hurries in pass protection in 2016.

Day 3: Peterman finished fourth in the draft class with an adjusted completion percentage of 54.8 percent on deep passes, and he finished eighth in adjusted completion percentage when pressured at 66.1 percent. Vallejo was one of the nation’s top linebackers in 2014, but inconsistency and injuries have slowed him the last two years. He can help against the run where he graded at 90.3 back in 2014.

1 (22) Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri

2 (54) Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

3 (97) Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

5 (164) (from Philadelphia via Tennessee) Isaac Asiata, G, Utah

5 (178) Davon Godchaux, DI, LSU

6 (194) (from Philadelphia) Vincent Taylor, DI, Oklahoma State

7 (237) (from Tampa Bay) Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech



Day 1: Harris possesses the best spin move in the draft, and he used it quite a bit on his way to 10 sacks, 18 QB hits and 34 hurries on his 356 rushes in 2016. He has some developing to do against the run, but he can step right in as a pass-rush specialist and he adds much-needed youth to the Miami defensive line.

Day 2: Miami adds a sure tackler to the middle of the defense in McMillan who missed only 23 of his 268 tackle attempts over the last three years. He’s a solid run defender who is developing in the pass game. Tankersley brings good length and press-man ability to the corner position and he allowed a passer rating of only 40.7 on throws into his coverage over the last three years. He can get too physical at the top of routes, so there may be a transition at the next level, but Tankersley is good value in the third round.

Day 3: Asiata is a solid run-blocker who is at his best when asked to block on the move (earned a positive grade on more than 30 percent of his pull blocks compared to 18 percent of his total run blocks). Godchaux made great strides against the run in 2016, but he’s still at his best getting after the quarterback where he picked up eight sacks, nine QB hits, and 15 hurries on 350 rushes last season. Taylor had an outstanding 2016 season, ranking fourth among interior defensive linemen at 89.8 overall. His pass rush productivity of 13.6 ranked second in the draft class (43 pressures on 252 rushes).

3 (83) (from Tennessee) Derek Rivers, Edge, Youngstown St.

3 (85) (from Detroit) Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

4 (131) (from Seattle) Deatrich Wise, Edge, Arkansas

6 (211) (from Dallas) Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA

Day 1: No picks

Day 2: With so many of their draft picks going toward current NFL veterans, the Patriots didn’t make a pick until No. 83 as they added Rivers as potential pass-rusher. He plays with good leverage both as a rusher and in the run game, and he showed well against FBS competition, picking up four sacks, one QB hit and 17 hurries on 127 rushes over the last three years. Garcia is a developmental offensive tackle prospect who did a fine job in pass protection at Troy with an 87.5 pass-blocking grade that ranked sixth among FBS tackles. He has some work to do in the run game, but he should have time to develop with LT Nate Solder and RT Marcus Cannon entrenched as starters.

Day 3: Wise has been one of the nation’s most productive pass-rushers over the last two seasons, picking up 15 sacks, 23 QB hits, and 44 hurries on only 524 rushes. McDermott allowed only 18 total pressures in 2016 on 563 attempts, though he struggled in his head-to-head matchup with Myles Garrett.

1 (6) Jamal Adams, S, LSU

2 (39) Marcus Maye, S, Florida

3 (79) (from Minnesota) ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

4 (141) (from Los Angeles Rams) Chad Hansen, WR, California

5 (150) Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

5 (181) (from Cleveland) Dylan Donahue, Edge, West Georgia

6 (188) (from Cleveland via Houston & Chicago) Elijah McGuire, RB, UL-Lafayette

6 (197) (from Los Angeles Rams via Chicago & Arizona) Jeremy Clark, CB, Michigan

6 (204) (from Tampa Bay) Derrick Jones, CB, Ole Miss

Day 1: Adams is the draft’s best all-around safety, capable of contributing against the run and in various coverage roles. He led the nation with an 89.2 overall grade and he brings a sure tackler (only 24 misses on 191 attempts over last three years) who may be utilized to cover tight ends in New York’s man pressure scheme (hello Rob Gronkowski).

Day 2: The Jets add another strong safety in Maye in the second round and he does his best work close to the line of scrimmage where he can be a difference-maker against the run. Like Adams, he tackles well (only 18 misses on 199 attempts over last three years) and he added 13 pass breakups and four interceptions on only 104 targets. Stewart excels after the catch, as evidenced by his 7.9 YAC/completion over the last three seasons, and he can be used in the short game as he develops as a route-runner.

Day 3: Hansen runs the vertical route tree well and his 3.13 yards per route ranked 14th in the draft class. Leggett can make an impact as a receiver though he’s struggle as a run blocker at Clemson. Clark is a long cornerback option who was off to a great start before injury struck last season. He has six pass breakups and three interceptions on 52 targets the last three years.

AFC North

1 (16) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

2 (47) Tyus Bowser, Edge, Houston

3 (74) (from Philadelphia) Chris Wormley, DI, Michigan

3 (78) Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama

4 (122) Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State

5 (159) Jermaine Eluemunor, G, Texas A&M

6 (186) (from San Francisco) Chuck Clark, S, Virginia Tech

Day 1: Baltimore adds length to the secondary with the 6-foot Humphrey who has the skills to play both press or off coverage. He still has to improve at the catch point, a big reason he allowed 16.9 yards per reception over the last two seasons, but his size and movement skills before the catch make him a scheme-versatile addition on the back end.

Day 2: The second and third rounds were all about getting after the quarterback, starting with Bowser. He’s a fantastic athlete who picked up a large chunk of his pressures either unblocked or late in the down. Bowser has to become more physical to maximize his pass-rushing potential, but his athleticism gives him versatility in a more traditional linebacker role if Baltimore chooses. Wormley brings nice quickness to the interior and he can contribute immediately as a run defender where his 85.5 grade ranked among the nation’s best in 2016. Williams could become a steal in the third round if he can keep himself clean off the field. He created pressure on 26 percent of his rushes over the last three years (NCAA average is 10 percent) and he can step in as a situational pass-rusher from Day 1 as he develops as a run defender.

Day 3: Siragusa has been a solid run-blocker at San Diego State, and his 99.2 pass-block efficiency ranked second among the guards in the draft class. Clark is one of the best tackling safeties in the class with only 19 missed on 258 attempts over the last three years.

1 (9) John Ross, WR, Washington

2 (48) (from Minnesota) Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

3 (73) Jordan Willis, Edge, Kansas State

4 (116) Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn

4 (128) (from Minnesota via Miami) Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee

4 (138) Ryan Glasgow, DI, Michigan

5 (153) Jake Elliot, K, Memphis

5 (176) J.J. Dielman, C, Utah

6 (193) Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma

6 (207) (from Titans via New York Giants) Brandon Wilson, CB, Houston

7 (251) Mason Schreck, TE, Buffalo



Day 1: The Bengals set out to add playmakers on offense and they start with the draft’s best big-play receiver in Ross. His 4.22 speed shows up on the field, but he’s not just a straight-line runner as his quickness makes him dangerous on his releases at the line of scrimmage and as a route-runner. QB Andy Dalton had his best statistical season in 2015 when he was surrounded by outstanding playmakers and adding Ross to the mix is a great step toward duplicating that success.

Day 2: Off-field aside, Mixon brings another versatile threat to the Cincinnati offense as his 82.5 rushing grade ranked fourth in the nation and his 88.2 grade as a receiver ranked first. He can create mismatches in the pass game by lining up all over the formation and he is scheme-diverse as a runner. The Bengals added yet another first-round talent in Willis who finished second in the FBS with 80 total QB pressures. He has the burst and power to challenge on the edge, while showing well against the run and he can step right in as a difference-maker up front for the Bengals.

Day 3: The Bengals pick up yet another first-round talent in Lawson, who likely dropped due to a rough medical history, but he put it all together last season with nine sacks, 13 QB hits, and 45 hurries on only 364 rushes. He may be an instant pass-rush specialist for the Bengals. Evans is one of the better coverage linebackers in the draft class, finishing at 85.6 and 87.1 in that department over the last two years. He could see early snaps in subpackages.

1 (1) Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

1 (25) (from Houston) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

1 (29) (from Green Bay) David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)

2 (52) (from Tennessee) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

3 (65) Larry Ogunjobi, DI, Charlotte

4 (126) Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

5 (160) (from New York Jets via Minnesota) Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

6 (185) Caleb Brantley, DI, Florida

7 (224) (from New York Jets) Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State

7 (252) (from Denver) Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State

Day 1: Taking Garrett at No. 1 overall was the right move as he combines outstanding three-year production with the frame and athleticism to be an elite pass-rusher at the next level. He picked up 31 sacks, 35 QB hits and 98 hurries on 976 rushes during his career at Texas A&M, all while improving annually against the run where he peaked in 2016 with an 87.8 grade, good for third in the nation among edge defenders. The Browns traded back to 25 before taking Peppers who is at his best as an extra box defender who can fly to the ball in the run game. He may not be suited to cover slot receivers, but he does have the skills to stay with tight ends while adding special teams value as a punt returner. Cleveland traded back into the first round to take Njoku who is a mismatch-creator for the offense. He averaged 11.2 yards after the catch per reception last season as he can line up all over the field as he develops as a run blocker.

Day 2: The middle of the second round was good value for Kizer, and it’s a low-risk proposition as the Browns’ fourth selection in the draft. At his best, Kizer has the arm to drive the ball down the field while flashing the pocket movement to find passing lanes under pressure. The big question is consistency and accuracy as he still misses far too many throws despite making his fair share of “wow” throws that show off his potential. In the third round, Ogunjobi adds another piece to the Cleveland defensive front after finishing fourth in the nation with a 90.7 grade against the run.

Day 3: Wilson had a productive 2016 season, finishing 22nd in the nation with an 85.4 overall grade and opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of only 45.1 when throwing his way. Johnson never quite lived up to the hype at Florida State, but he was worth a look in the middle rounds as a developmental prospect after his 78.7 overall grade ranked 35th in the nation last season. Brantley was a controversial pick due to an off-field incident but he’s one of the best interior penetrators in the class, and he ranked fifth in the class in both pass-rush productivity (11.7) and run-stop percentage (11.3). Gonzalez is a favorite of PFF special teams ace Gordon McGuinness after going 7-for-9 from 50-plus yards last season.

1 (30) T.J. Watt, Edge, Wisconsin

2 (62) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

3 (94) Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

3 (105) James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh

4 (135) Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

5 (173) Brian Allen, CB, Utah

6 (213) Colin Holba, LS, Louisville

7 (248) Keion Adams, Edge, Western Michigan

Day 1: Pittsburgh’s search for pass-rushers continues with Watt, who broke out in 2016 with 10 sacks, 16 QB hits and 30 hurries on only 279 rushes. He also played strong run defense on the edge for Wisconsin, and combining his production with good athleticism, Watt may be the strong edge presence the Steelers have been looking for.

Day 2: Smith-Schuster flashed his potential at various points in his career, but he has to do a better job creating separation and winning at the catch point. At his best, Smith-Schuster will show his physicality after the catch and he’ll have some time to develop in Pittsburgh’s system. Sutton did his best work in 2014 with an 84.1 overall grade but he’s been injured and inconsistent since that point. Still, he has a good feel for zone coverage and he can play both outside and in the slot, making him a good fit for the Steelers’ defense. Conner is the best story of the draft as he overcame cancer to earn the call it the third round. He was outstanding in 2014, and started to show that form down the stretch in 2016, so expect him to compete for carries in a backup role after ranking sixth in the class in breakaway percentage (percentage of total yards that came on 15-plus yard runs).

Day 3: Dobbs continued to impress every year at Tennessee and he ranked first in the draft class with an adjusted completion percentage of 56.3 on deep (20-plus yard) passes while ranking fifth in adjusted completion percentage when pressured at 66.7 percent. Adams is worth a look as a potential pass-rusher after picking up seven sacks, six QB hits, and 38 hurries on 453 rushes last season.

AFC South

1 (12) (from Cleveland via Philadelphia) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

2 (57) Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

3 (89) D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

4 (130) Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

4 (142) (from Cleveland) Carlos Watkins, DI, Clemson

5 (169) Treston Decoud, S, Oregon State

7 (243) Kyle Fuller, C, Baylor

Day 1: The Texans made the move to get their quarterback of the future in Watson who had an excellent career at Clemson, finishing with the nation’s No. 2 overall grade at 91.2 in 2016. He does a nice job of understanding defenses before the snap and he can make all of the necessary throws, but the questions arise when it comes to Watson’s ability to work through multiple reads while maneuvering the pocket under pressure. Even though he’s not a perfect prospect, Watson does a great job of bouncing back from mistakes and that should do him well at the next level.

Day 2: Cunningham flies to the ball in the run game and his 56 run stops led all Power-5 linebackers in 2016. He has the range to be an impact player in coverage as well, with only his tackling being a major question mark after missing 34 tackles over the last two seasons. Foreman adds talent to the Houston backfield after he broke out in 2016 to rush for 2,016 yards and 15 touchdowns. He moves well for a big back, forcing 64 missed tackles on 323 attempts last season and his work in Texas’ scheme should translate nicely to what Houston likes to do with their run game.

Day 3: Watkins progressed nicely at Clemson and he finished 17th among interior defensive linemen with an 84.8 pass-rush grade last season (12 sacks, four QB hits, 23 hurries on 432 rushes). Decoud held his own against good competition in the Pac-12 last year, and his 82.6 coverage grade ranked 43rd in the nation. He used his long frame to break up nine passes, good for 16th in the nation.

1 (15) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

2 (46) Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

3 (80) Tarell Basham, Edge, Ohio

4 (137) (from New England) Zach Banner, OT, USC

4 (143) (from San Francisco) Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida

4 (144) Grover Stewart, DT, Albany State (Ga.)

5 (158) Nate Hairston, CB, Temple

7 (161) (from San Francisco via Washington) Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

Day 1: The Colts need playmakers on defense and they added one of the best in the draft in Hooker. He created a career’s worth of highlights in only a season of action at Ohio State, picking off seven passes due to his incredible range on the back end. The big concern for Hooker is his tackling as he missed 13 tackles and ranked 136th among safeties in tackling efficiency.

Day 2: Wilson adds more help to the secondary after allowing a passer rating of only 29.9 into his coverage in 2016, good for third in the nation. He’ll get beat at the line of scrimmage at times in press coverage, but Wilson’s length, change of direction and production make for a good second-round prospect. Basham is a relentless pass-rusher who ranked fifth in the nation with 71 total pressures in 2016. He’ll leave some plays on the table, particularly if left in space, but he should compete for immediate snaps on the edge for the Colts.

Day 3: Banner can contribute at tackle in the Colts’ gap scheme, though he’s had his issues in pass protection against speed rushers. Mack is a big-play threat who ranked 12th in the draft class with an elusive rating of 93.4 and fifth with 52.3 percent of his yards coming on breakaway (15-plus yard) runs. Stewart is a massive, athletic nose tackle projection, while Walker missed far too many tackles at Northwestern (53 in three years), but his 85.7 grade against the run ranked 20th in the nation last season.

1 (4) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

2 (34) (from Seattle via San Francisco) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

3 (68) Dawuane Smoot, Edge, Illinois

4 (110) Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

5 (148) Blair Brown, LB, Ohio

7 (222) Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

7 (240) (from Miami) Marquez Williams, FB, Miami (Oh.)

Day 1: Fournette’s 2015 season was right up there with the best we’ve seen in our three years of grading college football, as his 83 missed tackles forced led the nation. His size and speed make him lethal at the second level and he’ll likely do his best work when given an opportunity to run downhill rather than laterally. The question for Fournette is how much he’ll contribute in the pass game, but it may be a moot point if he stays fresh and keeps the offense on schedule as a runner.

Day 2: Robinson never lived up to the first round hype at Alabama, but he’s worth a look as a second-rounder, especially if he can put it all together. He’s shown the ability to make all of the blocks in the run game and he’s improved every year in pass protection, but there’s still room to grow even further. Smoot is a streaky pass-rusher who can press the edge after picking up five sacks, 10 QB hits and 38 hurries on 362 rushes in 2016. He’s been one of the nation’s most productive pass-rushers in each of the last two seasons.

Day 3: Westbrook was one of the nation’s best receivers last season, leading the Power-5 with 4.08 yards per route while catching 62.5 percent of his deep (20-plus yard) targets, second-best in the class. He’s a shifty route-runner who adds another weapon to the Jaguars’ offense. Brown is a good combination of athleticism and production and he led the draft class in tackling efficiency with only three missed tackles on 134 attempts and his 92.4 overall grade ranked second in the nation. Myrick brings speed to the cornerback position where he can compete for slot snaps after his 86.0 overall grade ranked 16th in the nation in 2016.

1 (5) (from Los Angeles Rams) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

1 (18) Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

3 (72) (from New England via Carolina) Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

3 (100) (from Los Angeles Rams) Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International

5 (155) (from Philadelphia) Jayon Brown, LB, UCLA

6 (217) (from Cincinnati) Corey Levin, G, UT-Chattanooga

7 (227) (from Cincinnati) Josh Carraway, LB, TCU

7 (236) Brad Seaton, OT, Villanova

7 (241) Khalfani Muhammad, RB, Califnoria

Day 1: Davis is a great fit for QB Marcus Mariota’s game as he is a shifty route-runner against man coverage and a savvy one against zone. Davis can be a consistent 100-catch receiver in a high-volume attack, doing the majority of his damage at the short and intermediate level while showing just enough to make plays down the field as well. Jackson brings excellent movement skills to the cornerback position and he could fit either on the outside or in the slot. Jackson has good ball skills, resulting in seven pass breakups and five interceptions in 2016, but he also got beaten for seven touchdowns so there may be growing pains as he continues to learn the position.

Day 2: The Titans add another intriguing weapon for Mariota as Taylor is one of the better route-runners in the class. He had a productive career at Western Kentucky, averaging 17.4 yards per reception and an impressive 7.8 yards after the catch per reception over the last three years. Smith will compete as a pass-catching option at tight end after posting an impressive 1.41 yards per route and forcing 11 missed tackles as a receiver, good for third in the nation.

Day 3: Brown is undersized for the run game, but he has the coverage skills to compete for subpackage snaps right away (87.6 coverage grade ranked sixth in the nation in 2016). Carraway was used mostly as a pass-rusher at TCU where he picked up eight sacks, five QB hits, and 19 hurries on 326 rushes last season. Muhammad may be able to carve out a niche as a receiver out of the backfield where he’s forced 14 missed tackles on 41 receptions over the last three seasons.

AFC West

1 (20) Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

2 (51) DeMarcus Walker, Edge, FSU

3 (82) Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech

3 (101) Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar

5 (145) (from Cleveland) Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

5 (172) (from Green Bay) Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Georgia

6 (203) (from Tennessee) De’Angelo Henderson, RB, Coastal Carolina

7 (253) Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss

Day 1: The Broncos add to their poor offensive line with Bolles, one of the better run-blocking offensive tackles in the draft. His 83.9 run-blocking grade ranked second in the class, but the same aggressive style also gets him into trouble at times in pass protection where he allowed three sacks, one QB hit and 16 hurries on 472 attempts last season.

Day 2: Walker will add an interior pass-rushing presence for Denver after picking up 17 sacks, 12 QB hits and 34 hurries on 457 rushes in 2016. Henderson is outstanding with the ball in his hands as he forced 48 missed tackles as a receiver last season (next-closest receiver forced 26). If he can polish up his route-running, he’ll be even more dangerous. Langley has size and speed to develop at cornerback and he had a solid showing during Senior Bowl week.

Day 3: Butt was worth the risk in the fifth round. He’s coming off injury, but when healthy, he’s a dependable receiver who can do damage in the middle of the field. His 88.0 receiving grade ranked second among the nation’s tight ends in 2015 and he’s continued to improve as a run-blocker (46.3 in 2015, 69.5 in 2016). McKenzie brings a potential slot receiver where his 2.92 yards per route ranked sixth in the class, but it’s his 11.0 yards per punt return that may have been most appealing to Denver. Mr. Irrelevant goes to Kelly, who has an NFL arm, but a penchant for throwing YOLO balls combined with off-field issues forced him to drop to the end of the draft.

1 (10) (from Buffalo) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

2 (59) Tanoh Kpassagnon, Edge, Villanova

3 (86) (from Minnesota via Miami) Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

4 (139) (from Minnesota via Philadelphia & Cleveland) Jehu Chesson, WR, Michigan

5 (183) (from New England) Ukeme Eligwe, LB, Georgia Southern

6 (218) Leon McQuay III, S, USC

Day 1: The Chiefs made a power move to trade up and get Mahomes who may develop into the best quarterback in the draft class. He has an outstanding arm, whether throwing with touch or velocity and regardless of platform, and it’s his natural playmaking ability that led to Kansas City’s aggressive move. If Mahomes can develop within the structure of the offense while maintaining his feel for making plays outside of structure, the sky is the limit for his potential. Mahomes ranked second in the nation in both big-time throws and turnover-worthy throws, summing up the boom or bust nature he brings to the table.

Day 2: Kpassagnon is a massive 3-4 defensive end who showed well during Senior Bowl week and even better during the game with a sack, two QB hits and a hurry on 18 rushes. Hunt forced 76 missed tackles as a runner and another 22 as a receiver, and his balance through contact is as good as it gets in the class. He has three-down starter potential for the Chiefs.

Day 3: Chesson did his best work in 2015 when he averaged 15.3 yards/reception. He dropped only eight of 107 catchable passes over the last three years. Eligwe finished 40th in the nation with an 82.4 overall grade that included a solid 80.5 grade in the run game and three sacks, three QB hits, and five hurries on 57 rushes.

1 (7) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

2 (38) Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

3 (71) Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

4 (113) Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Miami (Fla.)

5 (151) Desmond King, CB, Iowa

6 (190) Sam Tevi, OT, Utah

7 (225) Isaac Rochell, DI, Notre Dame

Day 1: Williams brings a big-bodied option to the Chargers offense as he can go up and get it during contested situations and he uses his body well to move the chains. He can be a good possession receiver at the minimum but it’s his downfield ball skills that will allow him to create big plays as well. QB Philip Rivers has no problem letting his receivers make plays in contested situations, and that’s where Williams excels as he caught 17 of 29 targets on contested catches, one of the highest percentages in the draft class.

Day 2: The Chargers added valuable pieces to their offensive line, starting with Lamp who ranked among the top-five offensive tackles in the nation in each of the last three years for Western Kentucky. He’ll likely move to guard for the Chargers. Feeney will get a chance to compete at guard as well as he was one of the better pass-protecting guards in the nation, allowing only two sacks, four QB hits and 19 hurries on 1,239 attempts over the last three years.

Day 3: Jenkins spent 58.4 percent of his snaps in the box last season and that’s where he’ll likely play in the Chargers’ scheme. He needs to do a better job of tackling after missing 26 of his 144 attempts over the last two years. King was one of our favorite picks of the draft as he’s an excellent zone corner with a good feel for the position. He’s allowed a passer rating of only 48.1 into his coverage over the last three years and he’s missed only 11 tackles on 197 attempts. Rochell will compete for snaps on early downs after grading at 83.2 and 80.0 against the run in each of the last two years.

1 (24) Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

2 (56) Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut

3 (88) Eddie Vanderdoes, DI, UCLA

4 (129) David Sharpe, OT, Florida

5 (168) Marquel Lee, LB, Wake Forest

7 (221) (from Arizona via Chicago) Shalom Luani, S, Washington State

7 (231) (from Arizona) Jylan Ware, OT, Alabama State

7 (242) Elijah Hood, RB, North Carolina

7 (244) (from Seattle) Treyvon Hester, DI, Toledo

Day 1: The Raiders took a chance on Conley’s off-field concerns checking out, and on the field, they get a nice combination of size and speed to play on the outside. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of only 13.6 when targeting Conley in 2016, best in the nation, and he got his hands on 11 passes (four interceptions, seven pass breakups) while allowing only 14 catches into his coverage.

Day 2: Oakland adds another versatile coverage piece in Melifonwu who played safety at UConn but dabbled at cornerback at 6-foot-4, 224-pounds at the Senior Bowl. He’s an incredible athlete and a sure tackler who missed only 26 of his 284 tackle attempts over the last three years. Vanderdoes is good value in the third round as he uses his quick hands to penetrate from the interior while showing enough strength to hold up at the point of attack in the run game. Injuries and conditioning have been a concern for Vanderdoes, but he can be productive as part of a rotation.

Day 3: Sharpe took a big step forward in pass protection last season, allowing only 15 pressures on 439 attempts, but he has work to do at engaging and sustaining blocks in the run game. Lee ranked eighth in the nation with 63 stops as he has developed into a solid run defender. Hood is a reliable running back who gets what is blocked and more as his elusive rating of 117.0 ranked fifth in the draft class in 2016. Hester had a productive career at Toledo and he’ll compete for rotational snaps after his 87.1 overall grade ranked 12th among interior defensive linemen in 2016.

NFC East

1 (28) Taco Charlton, Edge, Michigan

2 (60) Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

3 (92) Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

4 (133) Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina

6 (191) (from New York Jets) Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech

7 (216) (from New England via Kansas City) Marquez White, CB, FSU

7 (228) (from Buffalo) Joey Ivie, DT, Florida

7 (239) (from New England via Detroit) Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State

7 (246) Jordan Carrell, DI, Colorado

Day 1: The Cowboys add a pass-rushing presence in Charlton who came on strong toward the end of 2016, ranking fourth among the nation’s edge defenders from Week 5 though the end of the season. He picked up eight sacks, 10 QB hits and 32 hurries on only 251 rushes last season and he continued to improve during his time at Michigan.

Day 2: Awuzie is a versatile cornerback, capable of playing on the outside or in the slot while showing well in both man and zone coverage. He is at his best in off coverage and breaking on the ball where he picked up 14 pass breakups and three interceptions on 131 targets over the last two years. Lewis is another cornerback who can play multiple roles and he’s at his best in man coverage. He may have the best ball skills in the draft class as he broke up 28 passes and intercepted six more on only 182 targets over the last three years.

Day 3: Switzer ranked fourth in the draft class with 84 receptions from the slot and sixth with 960 yards in the slot. He knows how to get open against man and zone coverage and he’s been one of the nation’s top punt returners the last few years. Woods brings yet another chess piece to the Dallas secondary as he can play deep safety while doubling as a slot corner. He has 14 interceptions and 10 pass breakups on 127 targets over the last three years and his 85.0 coverage grade ranked 16th among safeties in 2016. White has work to do on his angles and tackling (missed 17 of 77 attempts over three-year span), and he allowed 50.5 percent of passes to be completed into his coverage. Brown flashed his potential with a four-touchdown game against Oklahoma, and he may be worth a flier on that potential alone, though he was only targeted 50 times over the last three years at Ohio State due to injury and depth at the position.

1 (23) Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

2 (55) Dalvin Tomlinson, DI, Alabama

3 (87) Davis Webb, QB, California

4 (140) Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

5 (167) Avery Moss, Edge, Youngstown St.

6 (200) (from Tennessee via New England & Indianapolis) Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh

Day 1: Engram is a tight end in name, but his play resembles that of a big slot receiver. If he can show enough as a run blocker to keep defenses honest, he’ll create mismatches in the passing game against linebackers and safeties. Engram can be used as a “move” tight end, though he has some development to do before being used as a traditional tight end. He led the draft class with seven deep (20-plus yard) receptions and also led the way with 44 catches and 685 yards out of the slot.

Day 2: Tomlinson is another classic Alabama defensive lineman who plays with great technique, particularly against the run. He can hold the point of attack as a run defender, but he also contributed 40 pressures on 427 rushes last season. Webb is a developmental quarterback option who has good size and arm strength. He’ll alternate between special throws and poor decisions, and he has work to do to tie up his footwork, which often leads to inconsistent accuracy. Still, there is strong belief that Webb’s off-field dedication will lead to significant growth in the coming years.

Day 3: Gallman is a solid back who doesn’t excel in any one area, but he can break tackles at the second level and he generally takes what is given by the run-blocking. Moss is strong on the edge against the run and picked up six run stops in a Week 2 game against West Virginia. Bisnowaty allowed 13 pressures on 399 attempts in 2016.

1 (14) (from Minnesota) Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee

2 (43) Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

3 (99) (from Baltimore) Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

4 (118) Mack Hollins, WR, North Carolina

4 (132) (from Minnesota via Kansas City) Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

5 (166) (from Miami) Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia

5 (184) (from Miami) Nathan Gerry, S, Nebraska

6 (214) (from Tennessee via Atlanta) Elijah Qualls, DI, Washington

Day 1: Barnett was one of the nation’s most productive players over the last three seasons, finishing among the top three edge defenders in overall grade in both 2015 and 2016. He’s stout against the run and he’s continued to improve as a pass-rusher, finishing his career with 34 sacks, 43 QB hits and 110 hurries on 1,126 rushes. While Barnett is not a classic athlete on the edge, he knows how to beat blocks and he has enough to burst to challenge the edge at the next level.

Day 2: While 2017 may be a ‘redshirt year’ for injured Jones, it’s another first-round talent added to the Eagles’ defense. Jones has the size and movement skills to play press man coverage and he allowed a passer rating of only 42.1 when targeted last season. The Eagles went back to cornerback with Douglas in the third as the 6-foot-2 corner brings a solid zone defender with press man coverage potential. Douglas breaks on the ball well and he was one of the best playmakers in the class last season with 10 pass breakups and eight interceptions on 93 targets.

Day 3: Hollins has the game speed to stretch the field, as evidenced by his 20.6 yards per reception and 20 touchdowns on only 81 career receptions at North Carolina. He has the long strides that get on cornerbacks in a hurry and he could add an immediate deep threat to the Eagles’ offense. Pumphrey was a record-setting back at San Diego State and despite his size, he broke through first contact on 39.6 percent of his rushes, the fourth-best mark in the draft class. Gibson adds another potential deep threat as he caught 58.6 percent of his deep targets, fourth-best in the draft class. Gerry has starting potential at safety as he ranked second in the nation in both 2014 and 2016 with coverage grades of 90.1 and 90.7. Qualls used his quickness to rank 17th in the draft class with a pass-rush productivity of 8.8.

1 (17) Jonathan Allen, DI, Alabama

2 (49) Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

3 (81) Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

4 (114) (from New York Jets) Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

4 (123) Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State

5 (154) (from New Orleans) Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas

6 (199) (from Minnesota) Chase Roullier, C, Wyoming

6 (209) (from Texans) Robert Davis, WR, Georgia State

7 (230) (from Minnesota via Philadelphia) Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville

7 (235) Joshua Holsey, CB, Auburn

Day 1: Perhaps the steal of the draft, Allen is a top-five player who fell due to injury and athleticism concerns. He uses his hands well to win both as a pass-rusher and in the run game and he’s at his best when engaging offensive linemen to use his strong technique. Allen’s 67 pressures led all interior defensive linemen in 2016 and he was rarely blocked at the line of scrimmage in the run game, all adding up to a 92.1 overall grade that led the draft class.

Day 2: Washington went back to Alabama to grab Anderson who put up outstanding production off the edge over the last three years (22 sacks, 27 QB hits and 80 hurries on 703 rushes). He is stout on the edge against the run as well, but getting the job done with average athleticism and short arms will be a great study of production vs. projection over the next few years. Moreau is the opposite as he’s an excellent athlete, but he’s graded toward the middle of the pack among his peers the last three seasons. Moreau has managed to get his hands on 15 passes while intercepting three more on 141 targets.

Day 3: Nicholson has good athleticism, and he’s continued to improve at Michigan State, but his 33 missed tackles on 201 attempts are a concern. Sprinkle uses his large frame well as a receiver and he dropped only five of 112 catchable passes over the last three years. Roullier has starting potential at either center or guard as he’s quick enough off the snap to make difficult reach blocks in the zone game and he creates good movement at the point of attack. He graded at 90.6 to rank second in the nation among guards in 2015 and his 81.8 overall grade ranked 11 among centers in 2016. Davis is an outstanding athlete who averaged 6.1 yards after the catch per reception over three years while dropping 12 of 190 catchable passes. Keep an eye on Holsey, who allowed a passer rating of only 49.3 into his coverage last year while getting his hands on eight of 52 targets (three interceptions, five pass breakups).

NFC North

1 (2) (from San Francisco) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

2 (45) (from Arizona) Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

4 (112) (from Los Angeles Rams) Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

4 (119) (from Arizona) Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T

5 (147) Jordan Morgan, G, Kutztown (Pa.)

Day 1: The Bears made a move to get their quarterback, and despite starting only 13 games, Trubisky showed NFL traits and production in his one season. He has excellent short-area accuracy and pocket movement and his 76.9 percent adjusted completion percentage against the blitz was third in the draft class. Trubisky has the tools to succeed and he’s a good fit for what the Bears want to do offensively.

Day 2: Shaheen is a pure projection at tight end, showing great size and athleticism but also bringing plenty of question marks after playing Division II football. Shaheen is a classic boom or bust pick in the second round, but if he hits, he’s a nice middle-of-the-field weapon for Trubisky.

Day 3: Jackson is a solid deep safety option who missed the majority of 2016 due to injury. He has seven pass breakups and eight interceptions over the last three years and the former cornerback has center-field potential at the next level. Cohen is a change-of-pace back who can be dangerous in space at 5-foot-6 with a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

1 (21) Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

2 (53) Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

3 (96) Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois

4 (124) (from New England via Tennessee) Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee

4 (127) Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo

5 (165) Jamal Agnew, CB, San Diego

6 (205) Jeremiah Ledbetter, Edge, Arkansas

6 (215) (from New England) Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami (Fla.)

7 (250) (from New England) Pat O’Connor, Edge, Eastern Michigan

Day 1: Davis adds speed to Detroit’s linebacking corps as he can fly to the ball against the run and provide range in coverage. He’s a solid blitzer who has picked up six sacks, 16 QB hits and 23 hurries over the last three years. Davis was much-improved against the run in 2016, particularly before he played through an ankle injury that hampered his production.

Day 2: Detroit goes back to Florida to get Tabor who was in the first round mix before running a 4.62 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and over a 4.7 at his pro day. On the field, Tabor is a playmaker who got his hands on 32 passes (nine interceptions, 23 pass breakups) on 143 targets the last three years. He has a good feel for when to take chances, though it does catch up to him at times in the form of double moves. Tabor allowed a passer rating of only 41.2 on passes into his coverage over the last three seasons.

Day 3: Reeves-Maybin has the speed to fly to the ball, but his 37 missed tackles over the last three seasons are a concern. Roberts isn’t a blazer, but he uses his frame well to shield defenders and he’s a red-zone threat, with 22 of his 70 receptions going for touchdowns over the last three years. Ledbetter has the frame to line up on the edge or on the interior and he picked up six sacks, four QB hits, and 12 hurries on 316 rushes last season. Kaaya can move an offense with good accuracy in the short game, but his 41.3 percent adjusted completion percentage under pressure ranked 43rd among draft-eligible quarterbacks.

2 (33) (from Cleveland) Kevin King, CB, Washington

2 (61) Josh Jones, S, NC State

3 (93) Montravius Adams, DI, Auburn

4 (108) (from Cleveland) Vince Biegel, LB, Wisconsin

4 (134) Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU

5 (175) (from Denver via Cleveland & New England) DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue

5 (182) Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP

6 (212) Kofi Amichia, C, South Florida

7 (238) (from Denver) Devante Mays, RB, Utah State

7 (247) Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

Day 1: No picks

Day 2: The Packers kicked off Day 2 by adding King who may be the best combination of size and athleticism in the draft. At 6-foot-3, King moves extremely well and he posted a solid 82.5 coverage grade in 2016. Jones is another good athlete and he finished with the No. 4 run stop percentage in the draft class at 6.8 percent. Jones uses his length to get his hands on passes in coverage, finishing tied for eighth in the nation with six pass breakups last season. Adams is one of the better interior pass-rushers in the class, finishing with 13 sacks, 16 QB hits and 57 hurries on 1,089 rushes over the last three years.

Day 3: Biegel had a productive career at Wisconsin, notching 20 sacks, 26 QB hits, and 84 hurries on 713 rushes over the last three years, and he ranked 11th in the draft class with a pass-rush productivity of 15.3 in 2016. Williams is a powerful runner who ranked 15th in the draft class with an elusive rating of 77.0. Jones averaged 7.7 yards per attempt at UTEP, including 4.0 yards after contact per rush and his 73.0 elusive rating ranked 19th in the draft class. Amichia ranked fifth in the draft class with a pass-blocking efficiency of 98.2 as he allowed only nine pressures on 403 pass-blocking attempts.

2 (41) (from Cincinnati) Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU

3 (70) (from New York Jets) Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

4 (109) (from San Francisco) Jaleel Johnson, DI, Iowa

4 (120) Ben Gedeon, LB, Michigan

5 (170) (from Kansas City) Rodney Adams, WR, South Florida

5 (180) (from Kansas City) Danny Isidora, G, Miami (Fla.)

6 (201) (from Washington) Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

7 (219) (from San Francisco vis Cleveland) Stacy Coley, WR, Miami (Fla.)

7 (220) (from Washington via San Francisco) Ifeadi Odenigbo, Edge, Northwestern

7 (232) Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State

7 (245) (from Kansas City) Jack Tocho, CB, NC State

Day 1: No picks

Day 2: Cook had a disappointing NFL Combine, but his speed and burst always showed up in game action. He can get to the edge as a runner and when given a small crease from his blocking, he’s a threat to take it to the house. Cook forced 92 missed tackles in 2016 behind subpar run blocking, showing that he can create his own yardage even when the blocking is less than ideal. Cook also provides a big-play threat in the pass game as he must be accounted for on every play. Elflein started out slow in his transition to center in 2016, but he still ranked as one of the nation’s top run blockers, just as he did at guard in 2014 and 2015. He can have success in Minnesota’s inside zone and gap schemes, though he still has work to do in pass protection.

Day 3: Johnson ranked seventh in the draft class with a pass-rush productivity of 10.4, with eight sacks, eight QB hits, and 27 hurries on 344 rushes. Gedeon is a solid early-down option against the run, where his 83.4 grade ranked 24th in the nation in 2016. Isidora bounced back from a subpar 2015 season to rank 27th in the nation at 79.0 overall, including an 87.8 mark as a pass-blocker that ranked 12th. Hodges is a limited run-blocker who can create mismatches in the pass game with his 6-foot-7, 257-pound frame. He caught 12 deep passes for 342 yards in 2016. Odenigbo ranked 20th in the draft class with a pass-rush productivity of 13.8 with 10 sacks, 10 QB hits, and 32 hurries on 52 rushes. Tocho has good size and his 86.9 overall grade ranked ninth in the nation in 2016.

NFC South

1 (26) Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA

3 (75) (from Buffalo) Duke Riley, LB, LSU

4 (136) Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State

5 (149) (from Buffalo via Los Angeles Rams) Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

5 (156) (from Buffalo) Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming

5 (174) Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

Day 1: The Falcons moved up to secure McKinley who ranked ninth in the nation with an 89.1 overall grade in 2016. He picked up nine sacks, 11 QB hits and 37 hurries on only 339 rushes and he’ll add a necessary pass-rush threat opposite Vic Beasley. McKinley has the burst to challenge on the edge as a rusher and he’s continued to improve every year as a run defender, finishing 20th in the country at 82.6 last season.

Day 2: Riley is an athletic linebacker who missed only 12 of his 103 tackling attempts over the last three season.

Day 3: Harlow is a powerful run-blocker who ranked seventh among the nation’s offensive tackles with an 82.8 grade in the run game but his 49.4 grade as a pass-blocker ranked 203rd. Kazee excelled in San Diego State’s scheme that had him play mostly “off” coverage, allowing a passer rating of only 46.5 into his coverage over the last three years. Hill is a physical runner with experience in both zone and gap schemes and his 49 forced missed tackles ranked 19th in the nation last season.

1 (8) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

2 (40) Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

2 (64) (from New England) Taylor Moton, OG, Western Michigan

3 (77) (from Arizona) Daeshon Hall, Edge, Texas A&M

5 (152) Corn Elder, CB, Miami (Fla.)

6 (192) Alex Armah, FB/LB, West Georgia

7 (233) (from Indianapolis via Cleveland) Harrison Butker, K, Georgia Tech

Day 1: Carolina adds one of the best offensive weapons in the draft in McCaffrey who can run any scheme as a runner while providing receiver-like skills that can line up all over the field. McCaffrey posted the nation’s top receiving grade in 2015 at 90.3 and his patience and cutting ability are a great fit for Carolina’s power spread rushing attack. If the Panthers tap into McCaffrey’s receiving versatility, he’ll be one of the league’s biggest matchup nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators.

Day 2: As if adding McCaffrey wasn’t enough, the Panthers add another running back/wide receiver clone in Samuel. He was Ohio State’s best offensive weapon last season, gaining 770 yards on the ground and 865 yards through the air while posting an 87.2 receiving grade that ranked second among running backs. Moton is a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle for the Panthers after allowing only two QB hits and six hurries on 443 attempts last season at Western Michigan. Hall has good size and length, but he’s had his struggles in the run game and picked up only 38 pressures on 424 rushes last season.

Day 3: Elder is an excellent zone corner and a good fit for Carolina’s scheme. His 84.4 coverage grade ranked 24th in the nation last season and he missed only four of his 80 tackle attempts. Kicker Butker hit all eight of his attempts from 40-plus yards last season.

1 (11) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

1 (32) (from New England) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

2 (42) Marcus Williams, S, Utah

3 (67) (from San Francisco via Chicago) Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

3 (76) Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

3 (103) (from New England via Cleveland) Trey Hendrickson, Edge, Florida Atlantic

6 (196) Al-Quadin Muhammad, Edge, Miami (Fla.)



Day 1: The Saints pick up perhaps the best cornerback and best offensive tackle in the draft in Lattimore and Ramczyk. Lattimore is a perfect combination of size and speed and he plays with great technique that allowed him to surrender a passer rating of only 30.2 into his coverage, fourth-best in the nation. Lattimore got his hands on 10 passes (four interceptions, six pass breakups) while allowing only 18 catches. Lattimore has the skills to play both press and off coverage at the next level. Ramczyk has only played one year at the FBS level but he was the nation’s top-graded run blocker at 84.4 while allowing only 12 total pressures on the season. He can make every block in the run game and he’ll likely compete for a starting spot at right tackle.

Day 2: Williams brings a good coverage option to the New Orleans secondary as he can play in both one and two-high sets. He missed one out of every 13.4 tackle attempts in 2016, good for ninth in the draft class. Kamara can make an impact both as a runner and as a receiver and he tied for second in the draft class with an elusive rating of 129.4 after forcing 26 missed tackles as a runner and another 23 as a receiver. Anzalone was limited to only 577 career snaps at Florida, but he’s a good athlete and he managed three sacks, one QB hit and 12 hurries on 46 rushes. Hendrickson led the nation with a pass rush productivity of 20.5 while ranking third with a pass-rush grade of 91.7. He will compete for immediate snaps rushing off the edge.

Day 3: Muhammad did not play in 2016, but he finished the 2015 season with five sacks, seven QB hits, and 29 hurries on 341 rushes.

1 (19) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

2 (50) Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

3 (84) Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

3 (107) (from New York Jets) Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

5 (162) Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State

7 (223) (from Miami via Los Angeles Rams) Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, DI, USC

Day 1: The Bucs added the draft’s best all-around tight end in Howard who was the nation’s top-graded run blocking tight end at 81.5. He has the size and speed to stretch the seam, adding another big target for QB Jameis Winston. Howard was only targeted 132 times over the last three years, but he caught 75.8 percent of his targets while averaging 7.8 yards after the catch per reception and dropping only six of his 100 catchable passes.

Day 2: Evans is a playmaking safety, finishing with the third-best coverage grade in the nation at 88.3. His eight pass breakups ranked second in the country and he added four interceptions, but it’s his tackling that must get better as his 23 misses tied for third-most in the nation last year. Godwin adds another vertical threat as he can make catches against tight coverage and he caught 10-of-13 post routes for 330 yards and two touchdowns (the post is one of Winston’s best routes). Beckwith will likely compete for early-down snaps against the run and his 11.7 percent run stop percentage ranked 19th in the draft class.

Day 3: McNichols ranked fifth in the nation with an 88.0 overall grade last season and his 89.1 receiving grade ranked second in the nation in 2015. He stayed up on first contact on 34.8 percent of his carries, 12th-best in the draft class. Tu’ikolovatu is a run-stop specialist, ranking second in the nation with a 91.1 grade against the run in 2016 and finishing second in the draft class with a run-stop percentage of 12.6 percent.

NFC West

1 (13) Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

2 (36) (from Chicago) Budda Baker, S, Washington

3 (98) (from Carolina) Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State

4 (115) (from Carolina) Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

5 (157) Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt

5 (179) T.J. Logan, RB, North Carolina

6 (208) (from Oakland) Rudy Ford, S, Auburn

Day 1: Arizona is building a versatile defense and Reddick epitomizes that goal as he can rush off the edge or play in more of an off-the-ball linebacker position. Reddick picked up 18 sacks, 24 QB hits and 54 hurries on 679 rushes the last three years in more of an edge role at Temple, but he has the athleticism to play in space at the next level. If he’s moved around the defense, expect Arizona to try to isolate him on running backs in pass protection where he should be able to continue that pass-rushing success and it’s only a matter of cutting down on his three-year total of 28 missed tackles to see Reddick maximize his potential.

Day 2: Another versatile piece added to the defense, Baker reminds of new teammate Tyrann Mathieu with his playing style and ability to play both safety and cover in the slot. Baker attacks the line of scrimmage in the run and screen game, though he has to cut down on some of the big plays he’s allowed in coverage through the years. Williams had a good showing at the Senior Bowl where he ranked among the top receivers during the week of practice.

Day 3: Johnson ranked 12th in the draft class with a pass-blocking efficiency of 98.5 and he has experience in both gap and zone schemes at Pitt. Holden ranked 10th in the nation with a 79.6 grade as a run-blocker, but his 42.7 pass-block grade ranked 217th (seven sacks, eight QB hits, and 11 hurries on 464 attempts). Logan brings 4.37 speed to the backfield and he does a nice job as a zone runner and out of the backfield as a receiver where his 1.63 yards per route ranked 11th in the draft class.

2 (44) (from Buffalo) Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

3 (69) Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

3 (91) (from Arizona via Kansas City) John Johnson, S, Boston College

4 (117) (from Chicago via Buffalo) Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

4 (125) (from New York Jets via Tampa Bay) Samson Ebukam, Edge, Eastern Washington

6 (189) Tanzel Smart, DI, Tulane

6 (206) (from Miami) Sam Rogers, FB, Virginia Tech

7 (234) (from Baltimore) Ejuan Price, Edge, Pittsburgh

Day 1: No picks

Day 2: The Rams added weapons for QB Jared Goff on Day 2, starting with Everett who led all tight ends in forced missed tackles in each of the last two years. He is an over-sized receiver who can develop as a blocker in more of an H-back role. Kupp adds another receiving option and he projects as a possession receiver at the next level, most likely working out of the slot. He doesn’t have great speed, but he’s a good route runner who got open consistently during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl. Johnson had the fourth-best tackling efficiency among draft class safeties, missing one out of every 14.6 tackle attempts.

Day 3: Reynolds adds a potential downfield threat after using his long frame to catch 11 deep passes for 450 yards last season. Ebukam picked up 11 sacks, 10 QB hits, and 42 hurries on 397 rushes last season and he could find his niche as a situational rusher early on for the Rams. Smart ranked 16th in the nation with a grade of 86.7 against the run, and his 87.4 pass-rush grade ranked fourth (seven sacks, seven QB hits, and 33 hurries on 400 rushes) in 2016. Price is an undersized pass-rusher who ranked 13th in the country with an 87.7 pass-rush grade last season, picking up 16 sacks, 13 QB hits, and 39 hurries on his 498 rushes.

1 (3) Solomon Thomas, Edge, Stanford

1 (31) (from Seattle via Atlanta) Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

3 (66) Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

3 (104) (from Minnesota via Kansas City) C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa

4 (121) Joe Williams, RB, Utah

5 (146) George Kittle, TE, Iowa

5 (177) (from Denver) Trent Taylor, WR, Louisiana Tech

6 (198) (from Baltimore) D.J. Jones, DI, Ole Miss

6 (202) (from Denver) Pita Taumoepenu, Edge, Utah

7 (229) (from New Orleans) Adrian Colbert, S, Miami (Fla.)

Day 1: The 49ers maneuvered around the first round and came away with two cornerstone pieces for their defense in Thomas and Foster. Thomas was the best run defender in college football last year despite playing on the interior at around 270 pounds. He’s grown as a pass-rusher, picking up 10 sacks, 12 QB hits and 22 hurries on 417 rushes last season. He will likely play on the edge on early downs before rushing the passer from the interior in subpackages. Foster is a potential top-five player in the draft who fell due to off-field concerns, but he brings three-down ability at linebacker. He was the nation’s top-graded linebacker at 93.9 overall, including the top grade against the run at 93.4 and an 86.5 coverage grade.

Day 2: Witherspoon brings great size and length at cornerback, coming in at over 6-foot-2 while boasting one of the better workouts at the NFL Combine. Witherspoon tied for the national lead with 13 pass breakups in 2016 while allowing only 31.8 percent of passes to be completed into his coverage. Beathard has a strong arm that led to above-average grades at the intermediate and deep level, though he forced too many passes into coverage last season.

Day 3: Williams has game-breaking speed and he’s a threat to take it to the house if given a clean path to the second level. 48.2 percent of his yards came on breakaway (15-plus yard) runs, 12th-highest in the draft class. Kittle is one of the best all-around tight ends in the draft as his 79.6 run-blocking grade ranked fourth in the class in 2016 and he has the shiftiness as a route-runner to get open at the short and intermediate level. Taylor has a great feel as a slot receiver, and his 3.27 yards per route ranked 12th in the draft class. He led the way with 131 receptions and 1,734 yards from the slot while averaging 7.7 yards after the catch per reception last season. Jones is stout at the point of attack in the run game, grading at 84.1 in 2015 and 80.4 in 2016. Taumoepenu is a pass-rush specialist who has picked up 23 sacks, 17 QB hits, and 56 hurries on only 645 rushes over the last three years.

2 (35) (from Jacksonville) Malik McDowell, DI, Michigan State

2 (58) Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

3 (90) Shaquill Griffin, DB, Central Florida

3 (95) (from Atlanta) Delano Hill, S, Michigan

3 (102) Nazair Jones, DI, North Carolina

3 (106) Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan

4 (111) (from San Francisco via Chicago) Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado

6 (187) (from Jacksonville) Mike Tyson, CB, Cincinnati

6 (210) Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State

7 (226) (from Carolina) David Moore, WR, East Central (Oklahoma)

7 (249) (from Atlanta) Christopher Carson, RB, Oklahoma State

Day 1: No picks

Day 2: McDowell can play both on the interior and on the edge as he ranked fifth in among draft class interior defensive linemen in pass rush productivity (11.7) and seventh in run stop percentage (11.2 percent). Pocic has experience playing all over the offensive line, so he could fit multiple roles, but he was nation’s No. 9-graded center at 82.5 overall while allowing only 11 pressures (all hurries) across multiple positions. Griffin is a nice combination of size, athleticism and production as he ranked 10th in the nation at 87.6 overall while tying for sixth in the nation with 11 pass breakups. Hill is a potential box safety who missed one of every 14.5 tackle attempts, good for fifth in the class, while showing good coverage ability in short zones. Jones is a strong run defender as his 86.5 grade ranked 20th in the nation and he can steal early-down snaps as he develops as a pass-rusher. Darboh has the body control to make catches in traffic while doubling as one of the nation’s top run-blockers among receivers (finished sixth).

Day 3: Thompson is a versatile coverage defender who can play both safety and over the slot. He finished 2016 with seven interceptions and seven pass breakups while leading the nation’s safeties with a 92.3 coverage grade. Tyson knocked out most of his AAC foes on his way to an 85.9 overall grade that ranked 19th in the nation. Senior has potential in a zone scheme and he allowed three sacks, one QB hit, and 10 hurries on 473 pass-blocking attempts last season.