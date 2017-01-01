Drafting Forrest Lamp would help to solidify Miami line
The Dolphins offensive line could use a guard, and PFF premium stats show why Western Kentucky product Forrest Lamp could be the fix come draft day.
20 mins ago
Drafting Forrest Lamp would help to solidify Miami line
20 mins ago
- Laremy Tunsil primarily started at left guard in his rookie season. However, he’s seen as a potential 10-year starter at left tackle and with the trade of Branden Albert, left guard becomes a position of immediate need.
- The Dolphins re-signed Jermon Bushrod (43.5 overall grade in 2016, 69th out of 72 qualified guards) to a one-year deal and brought in Ted Larsen (72.3, 44th) from Chicago on a three-year deal, but both mostly played at right guard last year and neither offers a ton of upside.
- Forrest Lamp could be an option for the Dolphins with pick 22 in the upcoming draft and would likely start right away. In his three years at Western Kentucky, Lamp allowed just three sacks and nine QB hits while boasting a 95 percent run-block success rate, third in the nation among draft-eligible guards.