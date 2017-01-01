Dolphins select Tankersley to play corner
Miami selected the Clemson product in the third round Friday to join its defense.
1 hour ago
- With the 33rd pick of the third round (97th overall), the Dolphins selected CB Cordrea Tankersley from Clemson.
- Tankersley finished ninth among draft-eligible cornerback with an 87.5 overall grade in 2016, and led all ACC corners with an 86.7 coverage grade.
- Tankersley allowed just 0.65 yards per cover snap last season, the best mark of any draft-eligible corner in the ACC, and allowed just one touchdown on 465 snaps in pass coverage.