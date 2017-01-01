Dolphins boost pass rush, select Charles Harris out of Missouri
Harris should make for a strong running mate for Cameron Wake. PFF premium stats show what Harris brings to the Dolphins defense.
39 mins ago
- The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri edge defender Charles Harris with the 22nd pick in the draft.
- Harris can complement Miami’s Cameron Wake who mainly plays on the left side, as Harris rushed the passer from the right side on 86.8 percent of his pass-rushing snaps. Furthermore, he was efficient at it too as he ranked 13th in the nation among 3-4 outside linebackers with a pass-rushing productivity of 14.9 when rushing the passer from the right.
- One of the better tackles as he missed only five tackles while he made 30 defensive stops, which was tied for 25th among edge defenders in this year’s class.
- Harris has room for improvement in run defense as he ranked just 95th among 3-4 outside linebackers last season with a run-stop percentage of just 4.8 since he made 18 stops on 374 run-defense snaps.