Mike Pouncey could open camp on PUP
The Miami Dolphins center had a stem cell procedure over the offseason and has been recovering.
1 hour ago
- Miami Dolphins C Mike Pouncey is recovering from a stem cell operation that has sidelined him all this offseason, and could open training camp on the PUP list. Miami doesn’t want to take any chances and “aren’t fully certain” when he will return to action. Pouncey ended last season on IR, having only appeared in five games for a career-low 301 snaps.
- Pouncey was one of the best centers in football in 2012-2013, ranking as the seventh-best centrer in 2012 and 13th in 2013 with PFF overall grades of 84.6 (2012) and 81.5 (2013). In those two seasons, he only allowed 21 total pressures and 4 sacks with pass-blocking efficiency scores of 99.0 (2012) and 98.1 (2013), ranking second and eighth, respectively (pass-blocking efficiency measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks).
- A disastrous move to guard in the 2014 season saw Pouncey have the worse season of his career, ranking 67th out of 80 qualifying guards with an overall PFF grade of 47.8.
- Pouncey had a bounceback season in 2015 after moving back to C, ranking 12th among 39 qualifying centers with a PFF overall grade of 79.9. He ranked 11th with a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.5 only allowing 15 total pressures and 2 sacks that season.