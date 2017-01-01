Miami WR Jarvis Landry not focused on contract extension right now
Miami WR Jarvis Landry not focused on contract extension right now
- Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is present at OTAs and not fretting about an extension.
- Landry has become one of the game’s most dangerous slot receivers since entering the league, gaining more receiving yards from the slot each year. In 2016, he led the league with 65 receptions and 856 receiving yards while lined up inside.
- Landry’s 2.25 yards per route run ranked seventh overall last season, while his 2.33 yards gained per route run from the slot ranked second behind only Julian Edelman. Landry has become a more efficient route-runner during his career as he has seen his production per route run rise both inside and split wide.
- Earning a top-10 grade among wide receivers the past two seasons, Landry will look to continue to improve as he awaits his payday.