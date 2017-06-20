Landry focusing on season, not contract
The Miami WR is entering the last season of his rookie contract, but his agent says the slot weapon won't talk contract in-season.
58 mins ago
Landry focusing on season, not contract
58 mins ago
- After WR Jarvis Landry attended the voluntary and mandatory offseason programs for the Miami Dolphins, his agent, Damarius Bilbo, has said that Landry doesn’t want to talk about his contract once the regular season begins. The young receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
- Landry has been one of the most productive, if not the most, slot receivers in the NFL since entering the league. His 199 receptions from the slot in the past three seasons are the most in the league and he’s ranked within the top-three in terms of yards per route run from the slot among receivers who’ve run at least half of their routes from there in each of his first three seasons as well.
- The Dolphins’ highest-graded receiver (85.5, ninth in NFL) last season has worked for much of his yardage since entering the league, 53 percent of his receiving yardage (1,601 of 3,048 yards) has come after the catch.