Is Jarvis Landry the NFL’s most dangerous slot receiver?
Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry led the league in receiving yards from the slot this past season.
1 hour ago
Is Jarvis Landry the NFL’s most dangerous slot receiver?
1 hour ago
- Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry continued to emerge as one of the league’s most dangerous weapons out of the slot position in 2016.
- Landry recorded 856 yards from the slot in the 2016 season, over 100 yards more than the next highest receiver (Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton, with slot receiving 745 yards).
- Landry’s 65 catches from the slot were also the most in the league in 2016.
- Despite leading the league in both yards and receptions from the slot, Landry ranked just 12th in the NFL in routes run from the slot, with 367.
- Landry ranked fifth in the league with a slot catch rate (the percentage of receptions vs. targets while lined up in the slot) of 76.5 in 2016.