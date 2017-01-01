Dolphins’ Walt Aikens switching from safety to cornerback
The former Liberty standout could see time at the same position he played in college.
57 mins ago
- The Miami Dolphins have worked on transitioning Walt Aikens from safety to cornerback during OTAs, according to ESPN’s James Walker.
- Aikens, who played cornerback for Liberty University, was switched tosafety after the Dolphins used a fourth-round pick on him in 2014.
- Most of Aikens’ career defensive snaps came in the 2015 season. That year, he was on the field for 460 defensive snaps (compared to just 82 in 2014 and 2016 combined) and finished with a 63.9 overall grade. Quarterbacks targeting a receiver in his coverage that season averaged a passer rating of 121.6.
- Aikens’ biggest impact over the years has been on special teams. In 2015, he was PFF’s top-graded special teamer.