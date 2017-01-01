Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi could see 350 carries in 2017

Analyst Brett Whitefield breaks down the 2016 season production of Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi.

Jay Ajayi

(Harry How/Getty Images)

  • Dolphins head coach Adam Gase recently suggested that running back Jay Ajayi could see as many as 350 carries in 2017.
  • After playing just 164 snaps as a rookie, Ajayi had a monster sophomore season in 2016. His 84.9 overall grade ranked third out of 62 eligible RBs.
  • Ajayi ranked first in PFF’s elusive rating metric, at 76.0. He forced 58 missed tackles on carries while gaining 3.46 yards after contact, both marks also ranking first.
  • In 2016, Ajayi carried the ball just 260 times while only playing 624 of the 961 offensive snaps he was available for.

Jay Ajayi after contact

