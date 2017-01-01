Dolphins’ Pouncey expects to be ready for Week 1
The Miami center believes he'll be ready for the NFL season. PFF examines his production over the last two seasons.
52 mins ago
- According to a report by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, “a source very close to Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said the expectation is he will be ready for the regular season opener, barring an unexpected setback.”
- Pouncey played just 301 snaps in 2016, before developing the hip injury that sent him to IR. From weeks 5-10 of 2016, his pass blocking efficiency of 95.8 ranked 31st of 36 centers with 70 pass block snaps. In 2015 his pass block efficiency of 97.5 ranked 11th of 39 centers. Pouncey has earned overall grades at or above average in five of his six years in the league.
- Head coach Adam Gase called Pouncey the team’s best blocker up front, and in the 5 games that Pouncey played in 2016, Jay Ajayi rushed for 51.1% of his 2016 yardage. When Pouncey was in the rotation Ajayi averaged 6.0 yards per carry, when he was side lined through injury Ajayi’s average dropped to 4.1.