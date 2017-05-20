Dolphins pick up fifth-year option for Ja’Wuan James
Miami made the decision Monday to pick up the fifth-year option for their right tackle
21 mins ago
- James ranked 32nd among 78 qualified tackles last season with a 78.3 overall grade. His 80.8 run blocking grade tied with Joe Thomas for the 18th highest mark among the group.
- James has shown steady improvement since his rookie season in 2014, when he ranked 77th out of 83 qualified tackles in 2014 with an overall grade of just 41.3. In 2015 he brought his grade up to 72.3 over a limited amount of snaps and then in 2016 he brought his overall grade up even more, this time over a full seasons worth of snaps.
- James ranked 39th among tackles with a 94.2 pass blocking efficiency rating (PBE measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis weighting toward sacks allowed), he allowed 38 total pressures over 514 pass blocking snaps.
- Dolphins running backs averaged 5.03 yards per carry last season when running off either shoulder of James, they averaged 4.40 yards per carry on all other runs.