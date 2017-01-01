Dolphins OC says Ajayi is much improved in receiving
The Miami running back had big success in the ground game in 2016, but he struggled more with his receiving.
15 mins ago
Dolphins OC says Ajayi is much improved in receiving
15 mins ago
- On Saturday, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said running back Jay Ajai’s receiving skills are “200 percent” better than this time last year.
- The Dolphins running back ranked third at his position in overall grade (84.9) and led the NFL in PFF’s elusive rating metric (76.0).
- Ajayi dropped two passes on 29 catchable targets for a drop rate of 6.9 percent, 30th of 42 RBs. Teammate Damien Williams was tied for first in the NFL, dropping zero of 23 catchable targets.
- While Ajayi led the NFL in forced missed tackles (63), only five came in the receiving game, good for just 29th in the NFL.
- He ranked dead last in yards per route run (0.69) among 43 RBs with 100-plus snaps in route.
Related Posts
Ryan Smith | Analyst
Ryan Smith has been an analyst for Pro Football Focus since 2015. He is featured on the weekly ACC podcast, and is also the Philadelphia Eagles Media Correspondent for PFF.
Follow @RSmithNFL