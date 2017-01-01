Dolphins OC praises DeVante Parker
WR DeVante Parker has impressed Clyde Christensen this offseason. Parker is trying to build off of an improved 2016.
2 hours ago
- Recently Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen has been impressed with wide receiver Devante Parker, noting that he is playing “faster” and more consistent.
- Parker followed up his impressive rookie season in 2015 by grading as the 26th best wide receiver in 2016 with a 79.6 overall grade.
- After week nine Parker improved his play and performed as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In back-to-back weeks weeks he earned the second highest wide receiver grade of the week, week 10 at San Diego (86.2) and week 11 at Los Angeles (84.2).
- In 2016, Parker dropped just one of his 57 catchable targets ranking fifth overall in drop rate at 1.75.
- Parker also made a list of possible 2017 fantasy breakout candidates.