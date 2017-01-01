Dolphins OC expects big season from TE Julius Thomas
Thomas spent the last two years with Jacksonville, but played under Miami HC Adam Gase in Denver.
- Newly acquired tight end Julius Thomas, who formerly played under Miami head coach Adam Gase in Denver, is expected to have a big season in Miami. Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen claims Thomas can add “10, 12 touchdowns” to the offense.
- While apart of Denver’s record-breaking season in 2013, Thomas was ranked 12th overall among tight ends with a drop rate of just 5.8.
- Thomas ranked eighth overall in yards per route run with an average of 1.81 and ranked fifth overall with a 97.7 pass blocking efficiency rating in 2013 with the Broncos.
- In his two seasons with Gase as offensive coordinator, Thomas graded at 79.6 (seventh overall in 2013) and 79.9 (ninth overall in 2014) totaling 132 receptions, 1,518 yards and 24 touchdowns. Over that time, he presented himself as a serviceable deep threat catching nine of twelve deep targets for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns.