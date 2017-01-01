Dolphins LB Misi still awaiting medical clearance
Misi had neck surgery last year and hasn't yet been cleared to return to action. PFF looks at the production he offers when healthy.
48 mins ago
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi is still awaiting medical clearance to return to football activity after undergoing neck surgery. The procedure was similar to the one Peyton Manning had several years ago before resuming his career.
- Misi was limited to only 127 snaps in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve. He was PFF’s 18th-highest-graded linebacker in 2015 with an overall grade of 80.8.
- In 2015, Misi’s 15.3 pass-rushing productivity rating was fourth among all 4-3 outside linebackers that played at least 300 pass snaps, generating 11 total QB pressures in 54 pass-rush snaps.