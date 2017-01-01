Dolphins hope to get big year from Julius Thomas
The Dolphins are hoping to get production out of TE Julius Thomas by reuniting him with Adam Gase. PFF looks at their production together.
1 hour ago
- According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald Julius Thomas is “going to be a thing” this season and that the Dolphins have “multiple plays” designed just for him. OC Clyde Christensen said Thomas could score “10 plus TDs” this season.
- Thomas’ performance for the Jacksonville Jaguars these last two seasons has dropped since leaving the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2014 season, posting overall PFF grades of 66.6 last season and 61.8 in 2015, ranking 28th and 43rd respectively.
- Thomas’ best seasons came in 2013 and 2014 with the Denver Broncos under Miami HC Adam Gase, where he served as the offensive coordinator during those seasons. Thomas ranked as the seventh best tight end in 2013 and ninth in 2014, with PFF overall grades of 79.6 and 79.9 respectively.
- Thomas posted drop rates of 5.80 and 8.51 in 2013 and 2014, only dropping a total of eight passes on 116 catchable passes.
- Thomas also proved himself as a solid pass blocker in those seasons, with a pass blocking efficiency of 97.7 in 2013 and 97.4 in 2014, only allowing a total of 6 pressures during those two seasons.