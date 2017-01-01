Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase waxes lyrical about QB Ryan Tannehill
Adam Gase refused to make a judgement on his QB when hired last year, but now he appears to have made up his mind, and is a big fan of ...
- Dolphins Heach Coach Adam Gase has given his take on his QB, Ryan Tannehill, after a year of coaching him, and judging from his comments, he is a big fan.
- Tannehill’s PFF grade in 2016 was 80.8, a slight uptick on the year before but some way short of his best seasons (86.2 and 84.3 that came in back to back years in 2013-4).
- When kept clean in the pocket, Tannehill’s passer rating was 116.6, the fourth-best mark in the NFL, but due to some poor pass protection he was under pressure more often than all but five other passers.
Sam Monson | Senior Analyst
Sam is a Senior Analyst at Pro Football Focus, as well as a contributor to ESPN and NBCSports.
