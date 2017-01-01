Damien Williams yet to sign RFA tender with Miami
It’s been reported that Williams is yet to sign his RFA tender in search of more money.
As Dolphins players have begun to report to camp there is one notable absence in restricted free agent, RB Damien Williams.
- Williams finished 2016 with a 69.9 overall grade over 176 offensive snaps. He’s been fairly consistent since entering the league three seasons ago in terms of overall grade, earning grades of 71.4 over 162 snaps (2014) and 61.3 over 163 snaps (2015) in his first two seasons.
- Williams ranked second among all running backs who had at least 50 touches (carries + catches) with an elusive rating of 101.4 (ER measures the impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking in front of him by looking at how hard he was to bring down). Williams forced 21 missed tackles on 58 touches while averaging 2.8 yards after contact per attempt.
- Williams ranked second among 43 qualified running backs with an average of 2.47 yards per route run.
- Williams was also just one of two qualified running backs to not drop a single pass last season, Williams hauled in all 23 of his catchable targets as he now hasn’t dropped a pass in two seasons.