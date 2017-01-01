5 things you need to know for Sunday
Senior Analyst Sam Monson highlights the biggest lessons from Saturday, including a pair of possible pass-catchers in Miami.
20 mins ago
20 mins ago
Good morning football fans! Here are the five things you need to know coming out of Saturday to get your morning started right:
- Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, Clyde Christensen, said that starting RB Jay Ajayi’s receiving skills are 200 percent better than a season ago. That would be useful for Miami if true, because Ajayi was one of the league’s more one-dimensional backs – dominating on the ground and leading the league in broken tackles – but making very little of his yardage through the air and ranking among the worst in the league in yards per route run.
- 49ers outside linebacker, Aaron Lynch, reportedly showed up to the team’s offseason program around 20 pounds overweight, and could consequently be facing being cut before the 2017 season under the new regime. Injuries and suspension limited him to just 222 snaps in 2016, but the season before he was surprisingly productive for the 49ers.
- Miami Dolphins return man Jakeem Grant has been asked by the team to learn outside WR. At 5-foot-6 and around 170 pounds, Grant doesn’t seem a natural perimeter wideout, but he played just 19 snaps on offense as a rookie, and they were split between the slot and out wide, so the team appears to be just looking for ways to get him on the field on downs other than fourth.
- New Washington Redskins OLB Ryan Anderson was incredibly productive, and consistently so, at Alabama during his college career, and projects to be a productive contributor for the Redskins on defense despite any physical limitations he may have. Anderson has a clear path to contribute, with the team struggling to find a consistent complement to star pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan.
- Michael Moore examined the fantasy prospects of two of the top tight ends for 2017. Should fantasy owners go for Carolina’s Greg Olsen or Kansas City’s Travis Kelce as the Possible Best Tight End Not Named Rob Gronkowski?
Sam Monson | Senior Analyst
Sam is a Senior Analyst at Pro Football Focus, as well as a contributor to ESPN.
Follow @PFF_Sam