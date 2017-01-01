5 things you need to know for Monday
Alejandro Chavez highlights the takeaways from Sunday, including news on two key AFC offensive linemen and unconventional fantasy pairings.
1 hour ago
Hey football fans! Here are the five things you need to know to start off your week:
- CB Josh Norman will be following opposing teams top wide receivers in 2017. After a remarkable explosion onto the NFL scene in 2015, last year wasn’t quite as brilliant for Norman. However, he was still a top corner and now he’s going to be assigned to play against the top opposing receiver each week.
- Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva continues to participate in OTAs despite not having a long-term contract. Villanueva had a much-improved 2016 season for the Steelers, one that included him playing in every single offensive snap during the regular season and playoffs.
- Dolphins center Mike Pouncey could begin the season on the PUP list. After ending last season on IR, Pouncey has been recovering from a stem cell operation that has kept him off of the field for all of the team’s offseason programs. So far, the team is taking a very cautious approach with a player that was highly graded early in his career
- Nick Fairley’s future is in question. The defensive tackle has played with a heart condition throughout his career but it has gotten to the point where he has been missing OTAs because of the medical issue. Fairley signed a four-year deal with the Saints after having a good 2016 season.
- PFF Fantasy writer Brandon Marianne Lee takes a look at less conventional fantasy stacks that you can take advantage of in your DFS and MFL10 leagues. One of the most intriguing options is pairing QB Philip Rivers with TE Hunter Henry, especially with the recent news that Henry looks primed to be the main tight end target for the Chargers this year.