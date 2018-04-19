Miami Dolphins 2018 offseason moves

By PFF Analysis Team • Apr 19, 2018

The Miami Dolphins offseason started off as a trying period, full of drama with star receiver Jarvis Landry. After slapping their franchise tag on him, Miami then traded him to the Browns for a fourth-round and a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Landry subsequently signed a massive contract extension with Cleveland. In order to fill their gap in the slot following Landry’s departure (Landry has the most receptions in the slot since 2015), the Dolphins signed the receiving duo of Danny Amendola (80.1 overall grade) and Albert Wilson (77.7).

Addressing other roster holes, Miami went out and signed arguably the second-best guard prospect in a depleted free agent class this offseason in Josh Sitton (our fifth-ranked guard last season) while also adding Frank Gore at running back and Brock Osweiler to the quarterback rook. There is still however, one massive hole left by Ndamukong Suh, who left to join the Rams and another at center with Mike Pouncey joining the Chargers, not to mention our reigning Special Teams Player of the Year in Michael Thomas, who headed for the Giants.

There are still moves to make, some in which they will undoubtedly look to fill in the draft, but with their movement so far, what do PFF Senior Analysts Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson think of their offseason so far?

