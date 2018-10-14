Refocused, NFL Week 6: Miami Dolphins 31, Chicago Bears 28

By PFF Analysis Team • Oct 14, 2018

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-28, in Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season.

PFF's ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player on every play of the game.

Miami Dolphins 31, Chicago Bears 28

Second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky‘s numbers look good, but a costly red zone interception in regulation turned into eight points for the Dolphins on the very next play from scrimmage. Outside of that throw, Trubisky was solid, and he put several big-time throws on tape.

It was an excellent performance by the Bears’ offensive line, as they gave Trubisky plenty of time to throw all game long. Center Cody Whitehair led the way in pass protection and also helped pave the way for the Bears backfield in the run game.

One of the best defenses through five weeks, the Bears unit led by Khalil Mack seemed lost all game, as they struggled with their pursuit angles and failed to swarm on the Dolphins playmakers. Mack was a non-factor as a pass-rusher, as the Dolphins offensive line did well to stifle the Bears front seven.

Outside of the play of cornerback Kyle Fuller, who came away with two interceptions, the secondary struggled to make tackles and cover. Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos continually took bad angles and missed tackles, which allowed the Dolphins to come back twice in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler was thrust into the starting role and had his fair share of misses. However, his playmakers helped him out, as the Dolphins utilized the screen game to their advantage. Two of his three touchdowns were impressive catch and ran by shifty receiver Albert Wilson.

Frank Gore seems to be ageless. He was decisive with his cuts and showed good burst as he cracked 100 yards for the first time this year and just the third time since week 15 of the 2016 season.

At times, it wasn’t pretty for the Dolphins defense, but they made timely plays, including the interception in the red zone that allowed the offense to start their comeback.

Rookie cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t targeted much on the day, but he did break up a deep pass down the left sideline. Cornerback Xavien Howard has had an up and down season, but today was part of the up, as he made a couple of defensive stops and didn’t yield much in coverage.

Keys to the Game:

Chicago: The poor play of the secondary lost this game for the Bears. The Bears led twice in the fourth quarter, but they gave up touchdown passes of 43 and 75 yards, which ultimately cost them this game.

Miami: The offensive line put together the best performance any team has against the Bears front seven. Their ability to keep Osweiler clean was a difference maker.