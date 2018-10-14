ReFocused, NFL Week 6: All game recaps and analysis
PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.
Thursday, October 11th
Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 13
Sunday, October 14th
New York Jets 42, Indianapolis Colts 34
Washington Redskins 23, Carolina Panthers 17
Miami Dolphins 31, Chicago Bears 28
Atlanta Falcons 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
Seattle Seahawks 27, Oakland Raiders 3
Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cincinnati Bengals 21
Los Angeles Chargers 38, Cleveland Browns 14
Houston Texans 20, Buffalo Bills 13
Minnesota Vikings 27, Arizona Cardinals 17
Los Angeles Rams 23, Denver Broncos 20
Baltimore Ravens 21, Tennessee Titans 0
Dallas Cowboys 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots on NBC