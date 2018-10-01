ReFocused, NFL Week 4: All game recaps and analysis

By PFF Analysis Team • Oct 1, 2018

PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.

Thursday, September 27th

Los Angeles Rams 38, Minnesota Vikings 31

Sunday, September 30th

Tennessee Titans 26, Philadelphia Eagles 23

Dallas Cowboys 26, Detroit Lions 24

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New York Jets 12

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Atlanta Falcons 36

Houston Texans 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

New England Patriots 38, Miami Dolphins 7

Green Bay Packers 22, Buffalo Bills 0

Chicago Bears 48, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10

Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

Oakland Raiders 45, Cleveland Browns 42

Los Angeles Chargers 29, San Francisco 49ers 27

New Orleans Saints 33, New York Giants 18

Baltimore Ravens 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Monday, October 1st

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – ESPN, 8:15 PM