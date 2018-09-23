PFF Edge

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

ReFocused, NFL Week 3: All game recaps and analysis

By PFF Analysis Team • Sep 23, 2018

PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.

Thursday, September 20

Cleveland Browns 21, New York Jets 17

Sunday, September 22

Tennessee Titans 9, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

Kansas City Chiefs 38, San Francisco 49ers 27

Miami Dolphins 28, Oakland Raiders 20

New Orleans Saints 43, Atlanta Falcons 37

Buffalo Bills 27, Minnesota Vikings 6

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Indianapolis Colts 16

Washington Redskins 31, Green Bay Packers 17

Carolina Panthers 31, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Baltimore Ravens 27, Denver Broncos 14

New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 22

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams – CBS, 4:05 PM

Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX, 4:25 PM

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX, 4:25 PM

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions – NBC, 8:20 PM

Monday, September 23

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – ESPN, 8:20 PM

