PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.
ReFocused, NFL Week 3: All game recaps and analysis
By PFF Analysis Team •
Sep 23, 2018
PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.