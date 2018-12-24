NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

ReFocused, NFL Week 16: All game recaps and analysis

By PFF Analysis Team • Dec 24, 2018

Here, we’ve attached links to all of the articles in our ReFocused series for Week 16 of the 2018 NFL season.

PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.

[Editor’s Note: ReFocused links are updated as the articles are published all throughout Sunday’s slate of games and through Monday Night Football.]

Saturday, December 22nd

Tennessee Titans 25, Washington Redskins 16
Baltimore Ravens 22, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Sunday, December 23rd

New England Patriots 24, Buffalo Bills 12
Philadelphia Eagles 32, Houston Texans 30
Atlanta Falcons 24, Carolina Panthers 10
Cleveland Browns 26, Cincinnati Bengals 18
Dallas Cowboys 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
Green Bay Packers 44, New York Jets 38
Minnesota Vikings 27, Detroit Lions 9
Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Miami Dolphins 7
Chicago Bears 14, San Francisco 49ers 9
Los Angeles Rams 31, Arizona Cardinals 9
New Orleans Saints 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28
Seattle Seahawks 38, Kansas City Chiefs 31

Monday, December 24th

Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare