NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

ReFocused, NFL Week 15: All game recaps and analysis

By PFF Analysis Team • Dec 17, 2018
Dec 16, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (81) hugs quarterback Nick Mullens (4) after a win against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we’ve attached links to all of the articles in our ReFocused series for Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season.

PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.

[Editor’s Note: ReFocused links are updated as the articles are published all throughout Sunday’s slate of games and through Monday Night Football.]

Thursday, 13th December

Los Angeles Chargers 29, Kansas City Chiefs 28

Saturday, 15th December

Houston Texans 29, New York Jets 22
Cleveland Browns 17, Denver Broncos 16

Sunday, 16th December

Indianapolis Colts 23, Dallas Cowboys 0
Baltimore Ravens 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12
Atlanta Falcons 40, Arizona Cardinals 14
Chicago Bears 24, Green Bay Packers 17
Tennessee Titans 17, New York Giants 0
Cincinnati Bengals 30, Oakland Raiders 16
Buffalo Bills 14, Detroit Lions 13
Minnesota Vikings 41, Miami Dolphins 17
Washington Redskins 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 13
San Francisco 49ers 26, Seattle Seahawks 23
Pittsburgh Steelers 17, New England Patriots 10
Philadelphia Eagles 30, Los Angeles Rams 23

Monday, 17th December

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

